LGUs purchase P1.58 billion directly from farmers

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units have purchased P1.58 billion worth of agricultural products directly from farmers since the government imposed the enhanced community quarantine in March.

“Around 245 LGUs heeded our call to patronize the products of our farmers and fishers and make these part of food packs distributed to their constituents,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.

The products include palay, milled rice, corn, vegetables, fruits, pork, chicken, fish, and spices.

“The LGUs are our primary partners in cascading our sectoral interventions on production to consumption, marketing included. We would like to involve them in the entire value chain to make sure that our support mechanisms reach targeted beneficiaries,” he said.

To focus and strengthen linkages between food producers and the markets, the DA formed four food value chain clusters, Luzon A (Northern Luzon) Luzon B (Southern Luzon), Visayas and Mindanao.

The DA planned the availability, pre-positioning, and movement of products from the municipal to provincial level, then regional, and finally among clusters.

The mobility plan looked into the movement of agri-fishery commodities from producers, to traders, processors, wholesalers, retailers, down to the household consumers.

The clusters, with the help of LGUs and other agencies, identify prime agri-fishery commodities and potential markets, monitor the markets, and coordinate relevant concerns to develop location-specific resiliency plans aimed at attaining higher levels of food sufficiency.

“It is the DA’s job to ensure enough supply of food in the country. Our LGUs can count on us to link them to our food producers, while they help us market farmers’ produce and provide every household adequate and affordable food,” Dar said.

Apart from this, the DA has been coordinating with the LGUs since the start of the lockdown in ensuring the unhampered movement of workers and stakeholders in various agriculture and fishery enterprises to assure continued production and delivery of food, particularly those in highly urbanized areas.

“We hope that more LGUs will follow suit and may this practice be institutionalized even after the COVID-19 crisis and move on to the ‘new normal’ era,” Dar said.