Manila Water
In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed utility firm said its consolidated net income in the first three months stood at P1.28 billion, up 4% annually from P1.23 billion last year.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Manila Water net income up 4% in first quarter
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 6:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Manila Water Company Inc. on Friday reported a single-digit increase in profits in the first quarter as better management of raw water supply powers its East Zone operations.

Manila Water attributed the growth to its “resilient” Manila concession business, thanks to improvements in its network management capability that enabled the company to maintain water availability at near 100% for its customers in the capital, with potable water flowing into household taps 24/7.

The enhancements and “favorable” water levels in dams, in contrast to dwindled supply last year, pushed up billed volume by 2% and revenues, a tenth, the company said.

Costs and expenses fell 30% to P1.3 billion as of March despite a 15-percent increment in direct cost, a big chunk of which was caused by the P534-million penalty paid to regulators for the water supply shortage last year.

“For direct costs, the increase was driven by higher chemical costs with the operations of the Cardona Treatment Plant in Laguna Lake, as well as higher power costs with the energization of new deep wells,” Manila Water explained.

On the flip side, Manila Water’s core net income dropped 12% year-on-year in the first quarter after its local and international units generated lower earnings during the period.

At home, Manila Water Philippine Ventures posted a net loss of P151 million in the first three months mainly due to lower contributions from its estate water division following a decrease in supervision fees. Charges dropped due to accounting changes and project delays caused by work stoppage from the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, which started March 17.

Meanwhile, Manila Water Asia Pacific, which houses the water utility's international business, posted a net loss of P193 million in the first quarter, a direct result of additional expenses from the company's investment in Vietnam.

Shares in Manila Water rose 8.55% to close the week at P12.70 apiece. The main index was down 0.55%.

In the same regulatory filing, Jose Rene Almendras, company president and chief executive, said the utility firm will continue to provide relief to its employees and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

“As we face the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we should work even more closely with our partners and stakeholders so we can continue to provide reliable service,” Almendras said.

“Only by working together can we find safer, more effective and innovative ways of serving our customers under this new normal,” he added.

