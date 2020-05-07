MOTORING
This March, 20, 2020 photo shows shoppers lining up at a supermarket as the Luzon-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus triggers panic buying.
Quarantine sales push up canned goods maker profits in Q1
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Profits of canned goods maker Century Pacific Foods Inc. surged in the first quarter, putting the company well on its way to beating its annual target, on the back of consumer demand for food with longer shelf life during the quarantine period.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Thursday, Century Pacific said its net income jumped 31% year-on-year to P1.04 billion in the first three months of the year, with revenues rising 24% on an annual basis.

The double-digit uptick in profits bolsters Century Pacific’s fighting chance to beat its “usual 10-15% annual growth goals” which it shared with Philstar.com last week. In 2019, the company missed that target and grew its net income by only 11% on-year.

The company, which manufactures popular canned food such Argentina and 555 sardines, attributed its higher profits to people who stocked up on their products ahead of the Luzon lockdown enforced by the government starting March 15.

Specifically, sales of branded businesses, which also included milk products, were up 31% to P10.1 billion, accounting for 83% of total revenues during the three-month period.

Earnings from products meant to be exported, meanwhile, were “largely flat” as the company shifted some capacity back home to meet pent up demand.

“During these challenging times, we recognize the importance of making our products as accessible as possible nationwide,” Oscar Pobre, chief finance officer, said in a statement.

On the flip side, Century Pacific also increased its expenses by a massive 46% year-on-year due to additional overhead costs to assist its employees negatively affected by the coronavirus disease-2019 pandemic. 

These include funds shelled out for personal protective equipment, food packs, health supplements as well as transport and accommodation for employees included in skeleton workforce, the firm said.

There was also some difficulty encountered bringing their products across checkpoints that meant higher costs for the company. “Amidst logistical and operational challenges, we are able to run our factories and supply chain round the clock,” Pobre said.

To meet the overwhelming demand, Century Pacific said it increased its manpower in the past two months and opened a new plant in General Santos City to augment supply.

