MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
abs-cbn
In this May 6, 2020 photo, a security guard checks the temperature of personnel entering the ABS-CBN's building.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Investors seek Congress clues as ABS-CBN shares resumes trading
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 7:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Investors will focus on how lawmakers will act on ABS-CBN Corp.’s franchise debacle as trading of the shuttered media giant’s shares resumes on Thursday, analysts said Wednesday amid uncertainties over the fate of the Lopez-led company.

ABS-CBN stopped airing their free TV and radio channels shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) handed down a surprise cease-and-desist order following the expiration of the network’s legislative franchise last May 4.

The Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday halted the trading of ABS-CBN shares for a day as it waits for the company’s report on the impact of the NTC’s order on its business, which heavily depends on traditional media revenues.

This was just the second time in history and first under a restored democracy that the network was closed down by the government. The first time broadcast was halted happened during dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1972.

“I think what investors want to see are indicators that will prove that they (ABS-CBN) will be allowed to operate again,” COL Financial Group Inc. Research Head April Lee-Tan said in a text message, adding that it is “hard to say at this point” how the company’s shares will perform tomorrow.

Beatrice Lopez, equity analyst at Manila-based brokerage firm Regina Capital Development Corp., agreed: “It's also likely that investors will be focused on how legislators will move forward with ABS's franchise.”

“I think that most of the investors have already made their moves and priced in the possibility of the network closing down,” Lopez said in a separate text message.

Shares in Lopez Holdings Corp., the parent of ABS-CBN, fell 3.92% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s rival network GMA Network Inc. climbed 23.69% at the end of the trading day.

More than 16 bills seeking a new franchise for the network are pending at the House of Representatives that is dominated by political allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who repeatedly accused the media company of bias during his campaign for the presidency in 2016.

In a Senate hearing last February, government officials from various agencies cleared ABS-CBN of tax, corporate and labor violations.

While the company could still survive as it still has other business segments like film and music production, among others, analysts earlier warned that the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise would still put a strain on the network’s balance sheet.

Last February, the Senate almost began its deliberations, but was called out by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano who said franchise bills should emanate from the Lower House. Nearly 24 hours since the network halted free TV operations, Cayetano has not spoken about ABS-CBN's closure as of press time.

In the same text message, Regina Capital’s Lopez said the major driver for the market on Thursday will be the release of the first quarter gross domestic product results in the morning. “This can serve as a gauge for how the economy is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

ABS-CBN CORPORATION ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The government on Tuesday ordered broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. to “cease and desist” after its license to operate,...
Business
fbfb
Meralco announce virtual stockholders meeting in May
8 hours ago
Meralco announced that it will hold its annual stockholders meeting virtually on May 26.
Business
fbfb
Philippine banks get ready for slew of bad loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Philippine banks are preparing for the onslaught of bad loans by beefing up their buffers and sacrificing higher earnings...
Business
fbfb
The empty chair economy
By Boo Chanco | May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The business sector after lockdown was described by the Financial Times as the empty-chair economy. The Economist called it the 90 percent economy. The new normal will really be very challenging.
Business
fbfb
Shell shuts down Batangas refinery
By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. is temporarily shutting down its refinery operations in Batangas for one month to conduct...
Business
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
PCCI pushes passage of stimulus measure
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The country’s largest business group is calling for the immediate passage of the proposed economic stimulus measure...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Government drafts plans for V-shape recovery
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
There is strong likelihood of a so-called V-shape economic recovery for the Philippines, characterized by a sharp decline...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Globe posts slight drop in Q1 profit
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. recorded a slight drop in its earnings in the first quarter behind higher non-operating charges and depreciation...
Business
fbfb
Economic responses to COVID-19 recession differ among countries (Continued from last week)
By Gerardo P. Sicat | May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Countries differ in the flexibility of their economic structures and the level of their development.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Big banks allowed to tap fund buffers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has allowed big banks to utilize their capital and liquidity buffers to absorb losses and support financing requirements amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with