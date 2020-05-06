MOTORING
Inflation eases to 2.2% in April
Lawrence Agcaoili, Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - May 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Growth in consumer prices eased to a five-month low of 2.2 percent in April as the cost of fuel, transport and utilities softened, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said yesterday.

In a report, PSA said the April inflation rate was lower than the 2.5 percent  growth in March, bringing the year-to-date average to 2.6 percent  – still within the government’s target range of two to four percent for the year.

This, as economists see inflation easing further in the coming months before picking up in the third quarter, prompting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to resume its easing cycle.

Contributing to the inflation downtrend was the further deceleration in the transport index at 6.1 percent in April, the slowest growth in the index since October 2015.

Specifically, a steeper decline of 28.6 percent was recorded in the index of petroleum and fuels for personal transport in April, from a 12.3 percent contraction in March.

Slower growth was likewise seen in the index of housing, water, electricity and other fuels as further declines were seen in the sub-indexes for kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas and electricity.

Prices for restaurants and miscellaneous goods and services also fell, particularly for personal care products and services.

Faster growth, meanwhile, was seen in the heavily weighted index for food and non-alcoholic beverages in April, led by increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables, oils and fats, milk, cheese and eggs, among others.

Prices of meat and fish, meanwhile, grew at a slower pace in April. Prices of staples like rice, corn, and sugar, on the other hand, declined further in April.

Other foodstuff like cereals, flour, bread and pasta registered flat growth in April.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said the deceleration in the headline inflation rate in April reflects the stability of the  supply of basic commodities in the country.

“We see that we have ample supply for our basic essentials. That is also driven by the sharp decline in global food prices. Also that we are proactively managing our inflation expectations,” he said yesterday.

Despite this, the stability of prices is threatened by the recent spike in the global prices of rice because of supply disruptions amid the pandemic.

To help ensure security of the food staple, Chua said the government would ensure that supply of the commodity would be stable and farmers would be immediately given support to increase their productivity.

“We have adequate stocks and we have a program called the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund  which is basically to ensure and help farmers ensure productivity. So we will have to implement that at a faster scale” he said.

“We are also seeing two-thirds of the country under the general community quarantine so farmers can work and the supply chains can be more efficient. These can help ensure that we have low and stable inflation.”

The provision of support for farmers under the program, he said, should be done immediately in line with the start of the planting season in June to July, particularly for areas where quarantine rules have been eased.

Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank Manila, said inflation would remain subdued for the months after the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine.

“We also foresee a steady acceleration in price pressures in the second half of the year as supply side pressures outweigh the demand side pull.  Accelerating inflation in Q3, the period of least favorable base effect in 2020,” Mapa added.

Mapa said BSP is expected to manage further policy rate cuts and reduction to reserves and expect only marginal easing with fiscal stimulus kicking in to support the economy.

Mapa said the central bank is likely to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points this year.

ANZ Research economist Mustafa Arif said inflation is likely to ease to 1.9 percent this year from 2.5 percent last year, slightly below the two to four percent target set by the BSP.

“We do not see any upward inflationary pressures in the coming months thereby providing substantial flexibility on monetary policy,” Arif added.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno yesterday told reporters the April inflation rate is consistent with the central bank’s prevailing assessment that inflation is expected to be benign over the policy horizon due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the domestic and global economy.

Diokno said inflation is seen averaging two percent this year before accelerating to 2.5 percent next year as the Philippine economy is likely to follow a U-shape recovery path.

The BSP chief added that monetary authorities would continue to support urgent and carefully coordinated measures with other government authorities to ease the spillover effects of the pandemic on people and firms, with a view towards preventing any long lasting economic and social damage.

“In addition to the monetary policy actions that have been announced, the BSP stands ready to deploy any available measures in its toolkit as we continue to assess the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the domestic economy,” Diokno said.

