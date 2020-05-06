Philippines factory performance further drops in March

MANILA, Philippines — Domestic manufacturing activity declined in terms of volume and value in March even as most factories still operated at full or near full capacity, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported yesterday.

Factory output, as measured by the Volume of Production (VoPI) index, declined by 6.3 percent in March, reversing the positive growth of four percent in February. This was attributable to diminished output in 15 major industries led by petroleum products and tobacco products.

Growth, meanwhile, was seen in the output of chemical products, transport equipment, printing, furniture and fixtures, as well as wood and wood products.

The value of production, meanwhile, as measured by the Value of Production (VaPI) index, declined faster in March to register an 11.3 percent contraction from negative one percent in February. This was attributed to double-digit declines in the indexes of 15 major industry groups led by petroleum products, tobacco products and miscellaneous manufactures.

Meanwhile, growth in value of production was seen in chemical products, furniture and fixtures, and printing.

Most manufacturing facilities operated at full capacity and near full capacity in March.

The average capacity utilization rate for total manufacturing in March was estimated at 84.5 percent.

Around 12 of the 20 major industries had at least 80 percent capacity utilization rates led by petroleum products at 90.1 percent, basic metals at 88.8 percent, and machinery 86.4 percent.

More than a quarter of manufacturing facilities operated at full capacity of 90 percent up to 100 percent while more than half operated at 70 up to 89 percent capacity.

Only 17.9 percent operated at below 70 percent capacity.