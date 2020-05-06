LRMC resumes LRT-1 Cavite extension works

MANILA, Philippines — Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), the private operator of LRT-1, has resumed works on the 11.7-kilometer Cavite Extension Project after receiving the green light from the government.

LRMC said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and Department of Transportation has allowed it to carry on with select repair and infrastructure works while the enhanced community quarantine is still in place.

Design works, assembly works, and select tasks at the precast yard area are ongoing for the project.

Meanwhile, LRMC said the test pit works (bridge and pipe inspection) required for the construction along the CAVITEX–Parañaque bridge would begin on May 7 at 7 a.m until May 22 at 11:59 p.m.

As a result, LRMC said there would be a temporary road closure of the innermost lane (northbound) along CAVITEX–Parañaque bridge to give way to the necessary activities in the area during the same period.

LRMC assured that it is complying with the government’s guidelines for the resumption of maintenance and construction work on rail projects.

These include reducing operations to a skeleton workforce, providing accommodations and point-to-point shuttle services for workers, imposition of physical distancing and proper hygiene, and regular disinfection of all workplaces, shuttles, and accommodations.

The 11.7-kilometer project is expected to service and benefit 800,000 passengers daily by cutting down travel time between Baclaran and Bacoor from one hour and 10 minutes to just about 25 minutes once completed.

From Baclaran, eight more stations – Redemptorist, MIA, Asiaworld, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, Las Piñas, Zapote, and Niog – will be added which will increase the total number of LRT-1 stations from 20 to 28.

The project’s partial operability section from Baclaran to Dr. Santos was earlier targeted for completion by December 2021.

Meanwhile, LRMC said preventive and corrective maintenance works, including the replacement of air-conditioning compressor units, are now in progress to ensure the public of better service once operations of LRT-1 resume.

Public transport operations, including that of LRT-1, have been suspended since March 17 in line with the government’s enhanced community quarantine enforced in Luzon.

“Rest assured that we are taking every opportunity during this time to come back better for Filipino commuters. We are taking great efforts to make sure our workers remain safe and healthy by following the proper guidelines and precautions set by the government,” LRMC chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo said.