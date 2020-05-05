DA, AgriNurture partner for online Kadiwa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture and listed agriculture trading firm AgriNurture Inc. (ANI) have partnered for an online Kadiwa program to provide consumers easy access to farm produce.

The DA, through its Kadiwa program, and ANI inked a memorandum of agreement allowing the latter’s ANI Express portal to be an anchor online merchant of agricultural and fishery products on its e-commerce site ekadiwa.da.gov.ph.

DA’s Kadiwa is a market system which facilitates the selling of major agricultural goods at reasonable prices to the consuming public through partnerships with local government units and the private sector.

The eKadiwa is the first online digital platform of the DA that will connect producers and agripreneurs directly to consumers.

Under the agreement, ANI will be allowed to sell various agriculture products, including vegetables, rice and fruits at the suggested retail prices of these products.

ANI’s e-commerce portal, aniexpress.1ani.com.ph, offers a wide range of products including plant based substitutes. It also offers electronic payment options for the convenience of buyers and logistic partners.

The agreement comes as the government seeks to provide the general public access to food especially during the enhanced community quarantine which it imposed to help curb the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the MOA said that the cost of logistics or delivery services for orders of agricultural and fishery products on the eKadiwa online portal shall be separate from the SRP, unless offered as free service by the official program partner-participant seller, which in this case is ANI, its logistics or delivery service provider.