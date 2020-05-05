MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DA, AgriNurture partner for online Kadiwa
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - May 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture and listed agriculture trading firm AgriNurture Inc. (ANI) have partnered for an online Kadiwa program to provide consumers easy access to farm produce.

The DA, through its Kadiwa program, and ANI inked a memorandum of agreement allowing the latter’s ANI Express portal to be an anchor online merchant of agricultural and fishery products on its e-commerce site ekadiwa.da.gov.ph.

DA’s Kadiwa is a market system which facilitates the selling of major agricultural goods at reasonable prices to the consuming public through partnerships with local government units and the private sector.

The eKadiwa is the first online digital platform of the DA that will connect producers and agripreneurs directly to consumers.

Under the agreement, ANI will be allowed to sell various agriculture products, including vegetables, rice and fruits at the suggested retail prices of these products.

ANI’s e-commerce portal, aniexpress.1ani.com.ph, offers a wide range of products including plant based substitutes. It also offers electronic payment options for the convenience of buyers and logistic partners.

The agreement comes as the government seeks to provide the general public access to food especially during the enhanced community quarantine which it imposed to help curb the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the MOA said that the cost of logistics or delivery services for orders of agricultural and fishery products on the eKadiwa online portal shall be separate from the SRP, unless offered as free service by the official program partner-participant seller, which in this case is ANI, its logistics or delivery service provider.

AGRINURTURE INC. ONLINE KADIWA PROGRAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte imposes additional 10-percent duty on petroleum
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
The government will impose an additional 10-percent duty on crude petroleum oil and refined petroleum products to raise funds...
Business
fbfb
Canned goods maker wins, convenience store loses from quarantine
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
Century Pacific Foods Inc. sees "upside" to its 10-15% annual growth target for net income this year, while 7-Eleven remains...
Business
fbfb
Post COVID travel
By Boo Chanco | May 4, 2020 - 12:00am
With our children based abroad, we always look forward to the annual trip to the US for the Christmas holidays.
Business
fbfb
Separate entity eyed to absorb record bad loans seen from coronavirus
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
A special purpose vehicle is among the mechanisms mulled by banks, regulators and legislators to help lenders cope with unpaid...
Business
fbfb
American bears
By Wilson Sy | May 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A few weeks ago, we discussed different Philippine bear markets, their causes, their performance and duration (see Different Bears, April 6).
Business
fbfb
Latest
Factory activity slows further in April
By Czeriza Valencia | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine manufacturing activity recorded a sharp downturn in April following the severe Luzon-wide quarantine that locked down a large section of the economy, according to the latest survey of IHS Markit Philippines....
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Moody’s, Fitch units expect slower Philippine growth
By Lawrence Agcaoili | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Moody’s Analytics Inc. and Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research expect a slower economic growth for the Philippines as the costs of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 outbreak continue to...
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
‘Takusa’
By Rey Gamboa | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
While working as an oil man for a good number of decades, one of the more sensitive issues the industry devoted extra attention to was the opinion of housewives when raising prices of liquefied petroleum gas, a petroleum...
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
The price of being nice
By Lance Joshua G. Cangas | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
We Filipinos are raised by our parents to be polite and to use words of power, commonly known as “magic words,” in our daily life.
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Telcos to ramp up capex due to strong demand
By Richmond Mercurio | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The pressure on the country’s telecommunications operators to ramp up further their spending this year and next year is expected to intensify due to higher connectivity demand as work from home arrangements...
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with