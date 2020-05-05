Meralco provides shelter for The Medical City frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Just when frontliners of The Medical City (TMC) could not find a place to stay after shift, Meralco’s call came. The company offered conducive living quarters at the Meralco Center, complete with amenities to help the frontliners recharge.

Prior to this, TMC frontliners first stayed in the hospital's conference room, then had to transfer to the Rehabilitation Center gym. When the gym resumed operations, they moved out again and began looking for a place close to the hospital.

Recognizing the urgency, Meralco reached out to TMC management, offering its multi-purpose hall at the Meralco Fitness Center in Ortigas, which is a 10-minute walk away from the hospital.

Thirty-two TMC frontliners initially stayed in the multi-purpose hall and were provided bedding, amenity kits, home-cooked meals, home appliances, exercise equipment, shower and toilet facilities, internet access, 30 Smart SIM cards, and a TV with Netflix.

“These frontliners treat COVID-19 patients and we wanted to do our best to make them feel loved, safe and cared for,” said Atty. Ray Espinosa, president and chief executive officer of Meralco.

Through this initiative, Meralco continues to help frontliners, not only by providing conducive living quarters, but also by saving them the difficulty of commuting to and from their homes amid ECQ.

Kyla Buenafe, one of the TMC nurses, calls on everyone to do their part in flattening the curve.

Meralco is fulfilling its civic duty in this unprecedented time. Aside from ensuring a reliable supply of electricity, Meralco is committing to keeping the lights on for those who work the hardest in the battle against the dreaded pandemic.

“You are the bearers of torches lighting the dark corners of our country, not just mirrors passively reflecting the light of others,” said Meralco Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan to his employees.

All of this is a testament to the company's promise to serve and support the fight against the pandemic.