DOF further extends deadlines for payment of local taxes, fees

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) has extended the deadlines for the payment of taxes, fee and charges of local government units (LGUs) to provide relief to Filipinos impacted by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez transmitted Department Circular 002-2020 issued last April 23 to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año extending the deadlines for the payment of all local taxes, fees and charges duly authorized and imposed by LGUs within their respective territorial jurisdictions as of March 25 to June 25.

The circular also suspends the counting of the period within which to pay local taxes, fees and charges up to June 25.

President Duterte signed Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act to provide relief to Filipinos impacted by the severe disruption of economic activities due to the health crisis.

Dominguez said the department issued the circular “for the uniform adoption and implementation by all LGUs on the extension of deadlines for the payment of local taxes, fees and charges and providing relevant guidelines for the purpose.”

He pointed out the lack of uniformity defeats the purpose of relevant community quarantine orders.

Prior to the issuance of the circular, the DOF chief said only 146 LGUs have announced or authorized the extension of payment deadlines for local fees, taxes and charges.

“In the event that an LGU had already extended the deadlines prior to the effectivity of RA 11469, such deadlines shall be deemed modified with the period set forth herein. Any further extension thereof shall be authorized in accordance with the provisions of RA 7160 (Local Government Code),” the DOF stated in the order.

Likewise, the circular also states that “no interest, surcharge or any form of penalty shall be applied on any local tax, fee or charge accruing on or due and demandable” during the extension period.

However, it clarified that all previous delinquencies should be due and the accrual of interest, penalties and surcharges should begin after the extension.

The DOF also instructed local treasurers and assessors to defer the issuance of written authorities to conduct examination of books of accounts and pertinent business records, activities related to appraisal and assessment of real properties, posting and publishing of notices of delinquencies, warrants of levy, and advertisements for sale or auction, and pursuing administrative or judicial action for the enforcement and/or collection of local taxes, fees, or charges.