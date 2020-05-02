MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DOF further extends deadlines for payment of local taxes, fees
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) has extended the deadlines for the payment of taxes, fee and charges of local government units (LGUs) to provide relief to Filipinos impacted by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez transmitted Department Circular 002-2020 issued last April 23 to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año extending the deadlines for the payment of all local taxes, fees and charges duly authorized and imposed by LGUs within their respective territorial jurisdictions as of March 25 to June 25.

The circular also suspends the counting of the period within which to pay local taxes, fees and charges up to June 25.

President Duterte signed Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act to provide relief to Filipinos impacted by the severe disruption of economic activities due to the health crisis.

Dominguez said the department issued the circular “for the uniform adoption and implementation by all LGUs on the extension of deadlines for the payment of local taxes, fees and charges and providing relevant guidelines for the purpose.”

He pointed out the lack of uniformity defeats the purpose of relevant community quarantine orders.

Prior to the issuance of the circular, the DOF chief said only 146 LGUs have announced or authorized the extension of payment deadlines for local fees, taxes and charges.

 “In the event that an LGU had already extended the deadlines prior to the effectivity of RA 11469, such deadlines shall be deemed modified with the period set forth herein. Any further extension thereof shall be authorized in accordance with the provisions of RA 7160 (Local Government Code),” the DOF stated in the order.

Likewise, the circular also states that “no interest, surcharge or any form of penalty shall be applied on any local tax, fee or charge accruing on or due and demandable” during the extension period.

However, it clarified that all previous delinquencies should be due and the accrual of interest, penalties and surcharges should begin after the extension.

The DOF also instructed local treasurers and assessors to defer the issuance of written authorities to conduct examination of books of accounts and pertinent business records, activities related to appraisal and assessment of real properties, posting and publishing of notices of delinquencies, warrants of levy, and advertisements for sale or auction, and pursuing administrative or judicial action for the enforcement and/or collection of local taxes, fees, or charges.

DOF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New money laundering schemes detected by BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed banks to pay close attention to new forms of money laundering and terrorism financing...
Business
fbfb
Roque says ‘POGOs are BPOs’ as gov’t allows reopening under lockdown
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 13 hours ago
(Updated) Online casino centers will partially resume operations to help raise funds for the government’s massive response...
Business
fbfb
Security Bank names new directors
1 day ago
Security Bank Corp. yesterday announced the election of two new directors representing strategic partner MUFG Bank Ltd. during...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Can the Philippines avoid a coronavirus-induced recession? It’s possible
1 day ago
As the global number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 2 million mark, talks of recessions have started to rumble. Although...
Business
fbfb
Never waste a crisis
By Boo Chanco | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
My friends at the Foundation for Economic Freedom are hopeless “incrementalists”. We endlessly talk about this reform or another and often rejoice if one pet reform appears to be on the verge of being...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines debt pile reaches record high P8.18 trillion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s debt stock went up by 4.8 percent to an all-time high in end-March and is expected to rise further this year as the national government borrows heavily from domestic and foreign sources to boost...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
DOE readies post-lockdown measures
By Danessa Rivera | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Energy is preparing new measures in the energy industry once the enhanced community quarantine is lifted in Metro Manila and other areas in the country.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Over half of MSMEs halted operations due to COVID — DTI
By Louella Desiderio | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
More than 50 percent of micro, small and medium enterprises have halted operations as the country grapples with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Trade and Industry said.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Philippine economy likely grew by 3% in Q1 — think tank
By Czeriza Valencia | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Economic growth likely slowed down to three percent in the first quarter of the year, the slowest in 10 years, after multiple economic shocks related to the coronavirus pandemic hit the Philippine economy, said London-based...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Shopee resumes full operations
By Louella Desiderio | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Online shopping platform Shopee Philippines has resumed full operations and fulfillment of all orders including non-essential items like fashion goods and beauty products as government has allowed even the delivery...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with