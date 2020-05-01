URC income down 32% to P2.1 billion

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Robina Corp. posted a net income of P2.1 billion in the first quarter, down 32 percent due to foreign exchange losses.

Irwin Lee, URC president and chief executive officer, said the company has been negatively affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

“We started 2020 well, continuing our strong results in 2019 with good sales and profit growth in many of our divisions and geographies. However, as we closed the first quarter in March, our growth momentum was impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions,” Lee said.

Net sales came in at P33.5 billion while operating income reached P4 billion, both slightly up by 0.4 percent versus the same period last year.

“A strong start in January and February helped cushion against the operational disruptions caused by the sudden enhanced community quarantine implemented in the Philippines in mid-March, on top of the continuing COVID-19 impact in other countries where URC operates,” the company said in its disclosure.

Amid the challenging environment, URC’s financial position remains strong with over P20 billion of cash balance, and gearing ratio remaining low at 0.42 times.

Net debt also improved to P17 billion, P5 billion lower than the year ago.

Among its different businesses, the branded consumer foods (BCF) group raked in P25.7 billion. Domestic revenues increased by three percent, while operating income grew faster by 17 percent versus last year.

This was largely due to strong sales of the snack foods and noodles.

However, international revenue declined by eight percent to P9.7 billion. Operating income likewise fell by 26 percent.

URC attributed this to weaker demand in the Indochina region. Foreign exchange devaluations in international currencies also had a negative impact on results.

The agro-industrial and commodities businesses continue to be a contributor, registering P7.8 billion in sales or an increase of nine year on year.

Revenues from the commodities foods group grew by 23 percent with sugar and renewables growing 29 percent and flour by five percent.

However, these were offset by the agro-industrial group’s sales decline of nine percent due to the previously announced restructuring and lower selling prices in hogs.

Moving forward, Lee believes the company will emerge stronger after the crisis. The company has taken immediate steps to adjust to the crisis by protecting its employees’ safety and health and maintaining essential food and drinks supply to the public.