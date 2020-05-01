MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.
Photo Release
Pag-IBIG Fund grants borrowers grace period amid quarantine
(The Philippine Star) - May 1, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Pag-IBIG has granted a grace period on loan payments of all its borrowers during the enhanced community quarantine, in compliance with the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, top officials of the agency announced on April 27. 

The Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11469, commonly known as the Bayahinan to Heal as One Act, provides borrowers of all lenders in the country, including Pag-IBIG Fund, a 30-day extension for loan payments which can be further extended until the end of the ECQ period. 

"Following the Bayanihan Law and the directive of President Duterte to alleviate the burden of Filipinos during this pandemic, we are happy to announce that we have deferred loan payments of our 4.77 million borrowers for the duration of the quarantine. All of them are automatically covered by the grace period so they don't have to apply for this anymore," said Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, who heads both the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. 

With the grace period, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti said that they have allowed the deferment of loan payments amounting to over P15 billion from 713,225 housing loan borrowers and over 4 million cash loan borrowers. 

"Pag-IBIG Fund has always put sustainability over profitability.  And for us, sustainability starts with taking care of our members given that the Pag-IBIG Fund is owned by its members. Pag-IBIG is always ready to help whatever the situation, and this pandemic is no exception," Moti said. 

"Our members' welfare is of primary importance to us, which is why we initiated in March a moratorium program, which is a separate program from the grace period prescribed under the law," he added. 

Under Pag-IBIG Fund's moratorium program, qualified borrowers are given a longer loan payment reprieve of three months, with all penalties and interests waived. 

Members eligible to apply are borrowers of Pag-IBIG Housing Loan, Multi-Purpose Loan, or Calamity Loan, whose incomes have been impaired by the ECQ or by the loss of jobs or closure of businesses as a result of the declarations of a state of calamity or state of public health emergency in their area. 

"Our moratorium program provides longer payment relief to members who have lost their jobs or business during the quarantine. But since this is optional, members have to apply for it online. Whichever the case may be, either the grace period or our moratorium program, our borrowers now have one less thing to worry about," Moti said.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PAG-IBIG FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Never waste a crisis
By Boo Chanco | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
My friends at the Foundation for Economic Freedom are hopeless “incrementalists”. We endlessly talk about this reform or another and often rejoice if one pet reform appears to be on the verge of being...
Business
fbfb
As it posts P6.1B income in Q1, Metrobank braces for pandemic's impact by boosting reserves
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 16 hours ago
Earnings of Metrobank dropped in the first three months of the year as the lender beefed up its buffers versus loan defa...
Business
fbfb
Security Bank names new directors
11 hours ago
Security Bank Corp. yesterday announced the election of two new directors representing strategic partner MUFG Bank Ltd. during...
Business
fbfb
Quarantine extended
By Roberto R. Romulo | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine to May 15.
Business
fbfb
Forex reserves hit record $89 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer increased to an all-time high of $88.99 billion in March from the $88.19 billion...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Pag-IBIG Fund grants borrowers grace period amid quarantine
1 hour ago
Pag-IBIG fund has deferred loan payments — a 30-day extension for loan payments which can be further extended —...
Business
fbfb
PSE adopts 3-step circuit breaker rule
By Iris Gonzales | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Stock Exchange has adopted a three-phase circuit breaker as another layer to protect investors from what could still be a volatile market as the country battles the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Metro Manila office rental to plunge by 17% this year
By Catherine Talavera | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Office rental in Metro Manila is seen to plunge by 17 percent this year due to softer demand from all sectors, but is expected to recover by next year, a property services firm said.
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Urgent financial relief for airlines sought
By Richmond Mercurio | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The International Air Transport Association has reiterated its call for urgent financial relief for airlines as essential air cargo will also rely on the survival of carriers.
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Air passenger demand in AsPac plummets 65% in March
By Richmond Mercurio | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Asia Pacific airlines saw passenger demand plummet by more than half in March in what the International Air Transport Association dubbed as a “disastrous month for aviation.”
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with