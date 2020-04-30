Megaworld earnings up 22% in 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld Corp. reported Thursday its earnings soared more than a fifth in 2019, powered by record-high growth in its rental business as it shows strength ahead of a tumultuous year for the property market.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Andrew Tan-led company said it netted P19.3 billion last year, up 22% from P15.8 billion recorded in 2018. Excluding extraordinary gains, net income jumped 18% to P18.6 billion, a new record high.

Consolidated revenues surged 17% to P67.3 billion from the preceding year’s P57.4 billion on the back of “strong performances of all of its key businesses” particularly in the rental front, which booked a record growth of 18% to P16.8 billion last year.

“Undoubtedly, our strongest rental business still comes from our leases of prime office spaces across the Philippines,” Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan said in a statement. “This excludes the office spaces that we have already sold and are currently selling.”

Despite the expected impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Tan said office leases will likely sustain their growth in 2020 amid strong demand in the business process outsourcing and information technology sectors, which account for majority of Megaworld’s office take-ups to date.

Last year, revenues from Megaworld Premier Offices, the company’s office leasing arm, grew 20.5% annually to P10.5 billion. Around 192,300 square meters on new office spaces were completed, bringing the total inventory to 1.3 million square meters that includes office towers in Metro Manila and key provinces like Cavite, Davao, Pampanga and Cebu.

“I would like to point out the growth in the demand for office spaces outside of Metro Manila, in which we are in the best position to provide to space seekers because of our adequate office inventory in the provinces including those that are still in our pipeline,” Tan said.

Megaworld’s strong financial performance in 2019 puts the company on a strong footing against the severe repercussions of the outbreak on the property market, which did not only lose new buyers due to the lockdowns, but also suffered through closures of shopping malls, hotels and offices due to contagion fears.

Last year, earnings of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls climbed 14% to P6.3 billion. Around 20,600 square meters of leasable spaces were also added to the company’s retail space portfolio, bringing the total leasable space to 453,000 square meters. The company's malls, all located in Metro Manila, Cebu and Iloilo, will remain closed for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in the areas until May 15.

Meanwhile, real estate sales inched up 12% year-on-year to P42.6-billion, financial statements showed.

In a regulatory filing in March, Megaworld told the local bourse that the health crisis “will impact various segments of its business in Metro Manila and other areas implementing community quarantine.”

The company said it has “activated business continuity plans, both at the corporate level and business operations level, and conducted scenario planning and analysis to activate contingency plans.”