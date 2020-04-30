Local stocks sustain gains; trades still thin

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market sustained its rally during yesterday’s trading session, tracking regional peers.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 68.99 points, or 1.23 percent, to finish at 5,643.97 while the broader All Shares index rose 30.53 points, or 0.90 percent, to end at 3,425.28.

Likewise, most indexes finished strong with the property index leading the gainers.

Total value turnover, however, remained thin at P4.541 billion. Market breadth was positive, 110 to 78 while 49 issues were left unchanged.

“The local bourse joins its regional peers in the rally ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision,” Phil stocks Finanacial said.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest policy decision today.

Global bankers, however, noted that with rates already at near-zero, the Federal Reserve would likely look into other liquidity options.

“We do not expect any major policy changes at the meeting,” according to Goldman Sachs.

It noted that a rate hike is unlikely at least until 2023.

Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital added, “Local stocks started brightly and continued throughout the day as the rally was sparked by optimism over a potential reopening of the US economy, possibly other countries as well. The US topped one million cases even as New York City reported a drop in the number of people admitted to hospitals and the state’s governor laid out criteria necessary for some upstate regions to reopen.”