MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
VenChur app helps track essentials
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — VenCHUR, a mobile app developed by an Australian firm, seeks to help communities respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

With the app, users can track sources of essential goods and medical supplies, including updated information about the virus.

The aim is to help flatten the curve and allow registered users to work together to log and track via a real time live map. It also provides real time updates and statistics about COVID-19.

These essential items include rice, fruits, vegetables, medicine and hygienic products and other products that small businesses can supply.

VenCHUR has partnered with merchants such as Lucio Co’s Puregold for grocery items, medicine from Mercury Drug and rice, vegetables and fruits from AgriNurture.

Moving forward, the company will expand with more loyalty partners and through the e-Kadiwa partnership with the Department of Agriculture with ANI Express for food deliveries within Metro Manila.

VENCHUR APP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ahead of Labor Day, gov't throws lifeline to COVID-19 programs for workers
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
Payouts to 530,000 workers are expected to be completed this week, a labor official said.
Business
fbfb
Budget carriers lose some love from stuck patrons in Q1
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Cebu Air Inc. posts a 16.5% dive on passengers, while the local unit of Malaysia-based AirAsia recorded a 9% dip.
Business
fbfb
Post COVID world
By Boo Chanco | April 29, 2020 - 12:00am
We can’t be sure when we will get there. It could take a few weeks, a few months, a couple of years. One thing is sure.
Business
fbfb
Economic recovery with long term objectives intact
By Gerardo P. Sicat | April 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The program of economic recovery that sustains the country’s long term economic directions is the challenge confronting us now . It is easy to fall into the trap of fulfilling only ameliorative intention.
Business
fbfb
Philippines raises $2.35 billion from global bonds
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The Philippines successfully sold $2.35 billion worth of 10-year and 25-year global bonds, priced at the lowest coupon rate...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines inks $100 million WB loan for COVID action
April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine government officially finalized on Tuesday a $100-million loan agreement with the World Bank to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic,...
42 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Government sets P170 billion domestic borrowing program
By Mary Grace Padin | April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is planning to borrow P170 billion from the domestic market next month through the issuance of government securities, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.
42 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Local stocks sustain gains; trades still thin
By Iris Gonzales | April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The stock market sustained its rally during yesterday’s trading session, tracking regional peers.
42 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Yield of 7-day term deposits eases further
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The yield of seven-day tenor eased anew with banks swarming the term deposit auction facility yesterday as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ramps up efforts to help soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
42 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
The informal economy
By Iris Gonzales | April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
It can get really crazy in the supermarkets these days.
42 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with