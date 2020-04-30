VenChur app helps track essentials

MANILA, Philippines — VenCHUR, a mobile app developed by an Australian firm, seeks to help communities respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

With the app, users can track sources of essential goods and medical supplies, including updated information about the virus.

The aim is to help flatten the curve and allow registered users to work together to log and track via a real time live map. It also provides real time updates and statistics about COVID-19.

These essential items include rice, fruits, vegetables, medicine and hygienic products and other products that small businesses can supply.

VenCHUR has partnered with merchants such as Lucio Co’s Puregold for grocery items, medicine from Mercury Drug and rice, vegetables and fruits from AgriNurture.

Moving forward, the company will expand with more loyalty partners and through the e-Kadiwa partnership with the Department of Agriculture with ANI Express for food deliveries within Metro Manila.