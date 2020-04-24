Biz groups want public transport back as gov’t relaxes quarantine rules

MANILA, Philippines — Some business groups welcomed President Duterte’s decision to relax quarantine rules in some areas outside Metro Manila, but there was one thing they were waiting to hear on Friday which was left out of the address: resuming public transportation.

John Forbes, senior advisor at the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said their members would study the latest decision recommended by the interagency task force on emerging infectious diseases (IATF) and how it would affect their members.

Offhand though, Forbes said more easing of movement restrictions could have been done. “Of course we want to see mass testing and acceptable treatment for infected persons,” Forbes said.

“But at same time we hope to see some gradual resumption of public transportation and more of the BPO (business process outsourcing) and manufacturing workforce able to work,” he said in a text message.

Sergio Ortiz-Luis, president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation, agreed, saying in a phone interview that restoring public transport “would make it easier and more practical for the companies” to operate.

Come May 1, 59 cities and provinces outside Metro Manila will shift to a general community quarantine, a more relax approach to movement restrictions enforced to put the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) under control.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region and 22 other areas will remain under an enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

Under GCQ, airports and seaports will be re-opened for cargoes, and malls would be allowed to open some essential stores like restaurants for take-out, but interestingly, policymakers opted to keep public transportation shut.

Public transport was grounded since March 17 when President Duterte placed the entire Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine which is poised to end April 30. As a result, people exempted from the lockdown, including front-liners, suffered difficulty getting to work and going home.

At the start of the lockdown, the suspension of plying of jeepneys, tricycles and train operations created massive problems and disagreements between local government units and the Palace. A case in point was how Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto was chastised by Malacanang for letting trikes operate in the first few days of the lockdown before finally giving in.

In contrast, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte have allowed tricycles to ply her city during a localized lockdown. Under new rules, Davao will need to follow ECQ orders from the national government, therefore, no public transport would be allowed.

“While we’re happy, I think what is important is to make it easier and more practical for the companies,” Ortiz-Luis said.