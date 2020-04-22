PAL to operate London-Manila flight on April 28

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines announced that it will be operating a special flight from London Heathrow to Manila on April 28, 2020 (Tuesday).

The flight, PR 721, will depart at 22:00 from London Heathrow (T2) and will arrive at 18:05 in Manila (Terminal 2) the next day, April 29. The flight shall operate with an Airbus A350 aircraft with an Economy cabin only. All stated times are local times.

Passengers who have had their flight canceled should utilize their original ticket to travel to Manila by re-booking via the GDS in the lowest class available. Tickets will be reissued at no additional cost.

New tickets must show LON0311RI001E in the endorsement/restriction field.

The national carrier adds that those who fail the guidelines will be issued an Agent Debit Memo resulting to penalty fees. Passengers holding 079 tickets will be accepted on the flight provided they adhere to local quarantine regulations.

PAL is coordinating closely with government authorities regarding strict global health protocols in the interest of the health and safety of all passengers and crew members.

