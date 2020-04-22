MOTORING
The company, through San Miguel Foods Inc., increased the production of its nutrient-filed bread or nutribun to 24,000 pieces a day from 10,000 previously.
STAR/File
SMC ramps up production of bread
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC), the country’s diversified conglomerate, has more than doubled the production of bread to meet increased demand in communities hit by the coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said the company wants to reach as many vulnerable families as possible.

The company, through San Miguel Foods Inc., increased the production of its nutrient-filed bread or nutribun to 24,000 pieces a day from 10,000 previously.

“What we hope to do is reach as many vulnerable families as possible and help make sure they do not go hungry. Apart from our food donations, our version of the ‘nutribun’ is another way for us to keep our citizens healthy and nourished,” Ang said.

SMC started baking nutribun or nutrient-filled bread just a month ago to provide bread for hardest-hit communities affected by COVID-19.

The bread is produced in SMC’s ready-to-eat food manufacturing facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and its Flour Development Center in Ugong, Pasig.

To date, these facilities have already produced 284,171 pieces of its “nutribun” version. It also produced and donated 177,808 pieces of pandesal.

Ang said the company has already been able to donate bread to 46 communities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

SMC has partnered with different organizations such as the Philippine Red Cross, Caritas in Manila and Caloocan, SMC’s own food bank and feeding center, Better World Tondo and some parishes in Metro Manila.

