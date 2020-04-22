Stocks skid as global oil price collapses

MANILA, Philippines — The huge drop in global oil prices sent the local stock market spiraling downward yesterday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi), the stock market gauge, nosedived by 141.40 points, or 2.46 percent, to close at 5,592.25.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped by 84.16 points or 2.42 percent.

Most sectoral indexes posted massive declines led by the mining and oil and the industrial gauge.

Total value turnover amounted to P5.7 billion. Market breadth was negative with 140 losers and 49 gainers, while 44 issues were left unchanged.

“Global economic weakness evidenced by the historical drop of the West Texas Crude futures into negative territory sent the local bourse together with its regional peers lower,” Philstocks said.

Oil prices collapsed on Monday night with WTI crude prices falling to negative $37.63 per barrel.

Chris Mangun of AAA Securities gave this comment: “Global equities markets reacted negatively to the extreme drop in the prices of crude oil futures contracts. The expired front-month contract in US crude for May, plunged to negative territory for the first time in history as almost no one was willing to take prompt delivery of oil in a woefully glutted market. The negative price means investors will need to pay buyers to take delivery of crude oil, reflecting the lack of storage space.”

He said that at the PSE, the main index ended lower as investors took cues from markets abroad and foreign investors dumped their portfolios. Outflows continued yesterday with P763.3 million worth of net-selling.

“We saw heavy selling at the open as investors rushed to take profits. Investors were expecting our market to move lower, mirroring the performance of markets abroad. The PSEi is currently down 4.4 percent for the week because of two days of consecutive losses. We may see it continue lower in the coming days and test its major support line at 5,500,” Mangun said.