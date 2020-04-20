Lower airfares expected in May, June

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers who would opt to fly in the next two months, assuming that commercial flights would be allowed to resume by then, can expect lower air fares as no fuel surcharge would be added to ticket prices.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), in its latest advisory, said passenger fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights from May 1 to June 30 would drop to level zero from level 2 during the March to April period.

Level zero means no fuel surcharge will be imposed for the upcoming two-month period.

The applicable fuel surcharge level for the May to June period was derived from the average price of jet fuel during the two-month evaluating period covering February and March.

“For February to March 2020, the price of jet fuel averaged $51.66 per barrel, with the dollar exchange rate of 50.82 for the same period. This is equivalent to P16.51 per liter, which corresponds to level zero of the passenger fuel surcharge matrix,” the CAB said.

“Accordingly, no fuel surcharge shall be imposed for bookings on domestic and international flights originating from the Philippines,” it said.

For the first four months of the years (January to February and March to April), the applicable fuel surcharge levels have stayed at level 2.

Under the level 2 of the passenger fuel surcharge matrix, airlines are allowed to impose an increase of P45 to P171 for domestic flights, and P218 to P2,076 for international flights.

In September 2018, the CAB decided to allow the reimposition of fuel surcharge on the back of soaring fuel prices and adopted a matrix for fuel surcharge that will be determined based on the two-month average of jet fuel MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore) prices in its peso per liter equivalent and will be fixed for two months.

Fuel surcharge was seen as a way in which airlines can partially recover losses from the soaring fuel prices and the weakening of the peso against the dollar.

So far, all local carriers – Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific, and AirAsia Philippines – have cancelled all their passenger flights until April 30 in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.