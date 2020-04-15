PLDT, Globe ease bills payment terms for customers after lockdown extension

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom announced Wednesday measures to help ease the financial burden of their customers whose income took a hit amid lockdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In an advisory, PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications said they will offer a six-month instalment payment program starting May 1 for postpaid subscribers with outstanding monthly bills.

The Manuel V. Panglinan-led telco firm explained that under the program, PLDT Home, Smart and Sun postpaid subscribers can settle their unpaid balances as of April 30 in six equal monthly payments without interest and penalties.

Separately, Ayala-led Globe announced another 30-day extension in bills payment for both its postpaid and broadband subscribers after the month-long Luzon lockdown, which started last March 17 and was supposed to lapse on April 12, was extended until April 30.

“This includes business and enterprise customers,” Globe said.

The extension appears in line with Republic Act 11964 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which among others, mandated a delay on bills payments as a relief to consumers encouraged to stay at home as part of containment measures against COVID-19.

After going weeks without a paycheck while government aid gets entangled in red tape, many displaced workers are falling behind on their bills, prompting service providers, utility companies and banks to adjust the bills payment timetable for their customers. Government data shows that as of Monday, the number of displaced Filipino workers due to the outbreak ballooned to 1.43 million as of April 13.

Editor's Note: Manuel V. Pangilinan is the CEO of PLDT. A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.