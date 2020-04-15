MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A healthcare worker waves to residents who show support to frontliners.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
PLDT, Globe ease bills payment terms for customers after lockdown extension
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom announced Wednesday measures to help ease the financial burden of their customers whose income took a hit amid lockdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In an advisory, PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications said they will offer a six-month instalment payment program starting May 1 for postpaid subscribers with outstanding monthly bills.

The Manuel V. Panglinan-led telco firm explained that under the program, PLDT Home, Smart and Sun postpaid subscribers can settle their unpaid balances as of April 30 in six equal monthly payments without interest and penalties.

Separately, Ayala-led Globe announced another 30-day extension in bills payment for both its postpaid and broadband subscribers after the month-long Luzon lockdown, which started last March 17 and was supposed to lapse on April 12, was extended until April 30.

“This includes business and enterprise customers,” Globe said.

The extension appears in line with Republic Act 11964 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which among others, mandated a delay on bills payments as a relief to consumers encouraged to stay at home as part of containment measures against COVID-19.

After going weeks without a paycheck while government aid gets entangled in red tape, many displaced workers are falling behind on their bills, prompting service providers, utility companies and banks to adjust the bills payment timetable for their customers. Government data shows that as of Monday, the number of displaced Filipino workers due to the outbreak ballooned to 1.43 million as of April 13.

 

Editor's Note: Manuel V. Pangilinan is the CEO of PLDT. A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government appeals for patience as outbreak aid gets entangled in red tape
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Nearly a month into the Luzon's lockdown, aid is nowhere to be found for majority of the government's intended beneficia...
Business
fbfb
Ortigas Malls extends aid during COVID-19 crisis
10 hours ago
Ortigas Malls is raising funds to support outsourced staff and frontliners, as well as working with LGUs to provide relief...
Business
fbfb
Stranded
By Boo Chanco | April 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The worse thing that can happen to anybody other than getting sick abroad is to get stranded with pocket money dwindling fast.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
LIST: 3 things investors need to consider in the time of global health crisis
By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
As the world scrambles to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic, a global financial crisis looms from the horizon. Here's what investors...
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 to plunge global economy to 'worst' post-war recession —IMF
By Prinz Magtulis | 23 hours ago
“It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression,"...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Income tax filing deadline extended anew to May 29
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is giving taxpayers more time to settle their dues.
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippine maker commits 1-M medical chips a week to meet rising demand
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
High demand for ventilaors, thermal scanners and other medical supplies is pushing Cirtek Holdings Philippines to boost ...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
MD Gruppe offers low-cost metal fabrication services to aid fight against COVID-19
3 hours ago
Metal fabrication company MD Gruppe lends services via Bayanihan Program to provide metal-made products for frontliners at...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
IMF slashes Philippines growth outlook to 0.6% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund has lowered its economic growth forecast for the Philippines for this year, amid the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Corruption, other barriers hound US exporters to Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
US exporters continue to face barriers to expanding trade with the Philippines such as corruption, phytosanitary and sanitary...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with