Live streaming app Kumu raises $5 million
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - April 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Kumu Holdings Pte. Ltd., the company that owns the technology behind Philippine live streaming app Kumu, has raised approximately $5 million in a Series A funding round to roll out new features and scale up its operations.

The funding round was led by Openspace Ventures, one of the largest venture capital firms in Singapore known for leading the Series A round of Indonesian unicorn Go-Jek in 2015.

The round also attracted participation from Globe Telecom’s corporate venture capital firm Kickstart Ventures, broadcast giant ABS-CBN and Gobi Core Philippine Fund.

Meanwhile, Gokongwei family-owned Summit Media and Philippine-based VC Foxmont Capital Partners followed on from a previous $1.2 million seed round of funding.

“This commitment from the country’s largest companies and from established international investors reinforces our mission of creating a world-class live streaming platform for Filipinos, by Filipinos,” Kumu co-founder Roland Ros said.

Kumu will use the new capital to scale up its current operations which has enjoyed unprecedented growth in recent months.

The company said it has recently reached three million registered users, becoming the fastest growing social app in the Philippines.

Kumu said it would also use the freshly raised capital to roll out new features for its app.

The funding round comes at a time when quarantines and social distancing measures are keeping people at home at an unprecedented scale, driving increased usage of apps in the media and entertainment categories.

In the past month, Kumu has rolled out new initiatives to help groups such as churches and industry associations move their events online, and organized some of the Philippines’ top celebrities to raise funds for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

