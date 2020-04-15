Bloomberry eyes more investments

MANILA, Philippines — Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the operator of Solaire Resorts and Casino, plans to expand its “investment universe” to create additional value for its shareholders.

The Enrique Razon-led company said in a stock exchange filing yesterday that it intends to make additional future investments in the interest of enhancinag shareholder value.

The future investments, it said, would be considered “within a broader universe of possible opportunities” which include gaming, hospitality, and other non-gaming assets.

However, Bloomberry said the company currently does not have any particular investments or acquisitions that are under imminent consideration.

“The company will consider various opportunities in light of their potential to create additional value for shareholders,” it said.

Bloomberry is constructing Solaire North in Quezon City which will be its second integrated resort in the country.

The integrated resort is targeted to be completed by early 2022.

At its flagship property, Solaire Resort & Casino, it said the gaming floor has been closed since March 16 in compliance with the government’s enhanced community quarantine initiative.

Bloomberry’s subsidiaries also own and operate the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Korea.