MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Bloomberry eyes more investments
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - April 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the operator of Solaire Resorts and Casino, plans to expand its “investment universe” to create additional value for its shareholders.

The Enrique Razon-led company said in a stock exchange filing yesterday that it intends to make additional future investments in the interest of enhancinag shareholder value.

The future investments, it said, would be considered “within a broader universe of possible opportunities” which include gaming, hospitality, and other non-gaming assets.

However, Bloomberry said the company currently does not have any particular investments or acquisitions that are under imminent consideration.

“The company will consider various opportunities in light of their potential to create additional value for shareholders,” it said.

Bloomberry is constructing Solaire North in Quezon City which will be its second integrated resort in the country.

The integrated resort is targeted to be completed by early 2022.

At its flagship property, Solaire Resort & Casino, it said the gaming floor has been closed since March 16 in compliance with the government’s enhanced community quarantine initiative.

Bloomberry’s subsidiaries also own and operate the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Korea.

BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP ENRIQUE RAZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government appeals for patience as outbreak aid gets entangled in red tape
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Nearly a month into the Luzon's lockdown, aid is nowhere to be found for majority of the government's intended beneficia...
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 to plunge global economy to 'worst' post-war recession —IMF
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
“It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression,"...
Business
fbfb
Aid to small firm workers unveiled but disbursement schedule unclear
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
In an answer to calls for aid for middle-class workers, the government laid out a plan to assist 3.4 million small firm ...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
LIST: 3 things investors need to consider in the time of global health crisis
By Euden Valdez | 11 hours ago
As the world scrambles to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic, a global financial crisis looms from the horizon. Here's what investors...
Business
fbfb
Partner
PAL announces partial resumption of flights
1 day ago
Depending on factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, PAL plans to resume operating international and domestic flights on...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
IMF slashes Philippine growth outlook to 0.6% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The International Monetary Fund has lowered its economic growth forecast for the Philippines for this year, amid the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Corruption, other barriers hound US exporters to Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
US exporters continue to face barriers to expanding trade with the Philippines such as corruption, phytosanitary and sanitary...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
DA pushes higher budget for NFA
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture wants a bigger budget for the National Food Authority to ensure enough buffer stock of the...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Mid-sized banks seek lower reserve
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Mid-sized banks are urging the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to further lower the level of deposits they are required to keep...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Stocks sustain gains on more fiscal stimulus
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market continued its winning streak yesterday behind sustained confidence on the country’s monetary and fiscal...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with