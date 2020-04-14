Stock market rallies on stimulus program

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market opened the week on a strong note yesterday on optimism over the monetary and fiscal stimulus program to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi),surged by 100.15 points to close at 5,610.98, while the broader All Shares index rose 48.19 points, or 1.44 percent, to end at 3,380.63.

Most indexes were up led by the mining and oil and industrial sectors.

“Optimism on the Philippines’ monetary and fiscal stimulus programs sent the local market higher today by 100.15 points or 1.81 percent at 5,610.98. Volume and value turnover posted 539.99 million and P5.20 billion, respectively,” Philstocks Financials said.

Total value turnover reached P5.203 billion. Market breadth was positive, with 112 gainers and 70 losers while 46 issues were left unchanged.

Chris Mangun of AAA Securities said “at the PSE, the main index ended with gains on low trading volumes with retail and consumer based stocks leading the charge, continuing its momentum from last week.”

Foreign outflows continued yesterday with P587.6 million worth of net-selling.

“Almost all gains came at the close as selling was also minimal. Most investors were on the sidelines on the absence of cues from Wall Street and European markets which were closed for the Good Friday holiday,” he also said.