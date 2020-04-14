AboitizPower’s bond offering gets top rating

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings) has assigned the top rating for Aboitiz Power Corp.’s proposed bond offering of up to P9.55 billion.

PhilRatings said it assigned an issue credit rating of PRS Aaa, with a stable outlook, for AboitizPower’s proposed P5-billion bonds, with an oversubscription option of up to P4.55 billion.

This will be the fourth issuance of the company under its three-year shelf registration of up to P30 billion.

The bonds may have one to three series with tenors that may range from two, five, and seven years, at the option of AboitizPower.

The company had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue the amount in the second or third quarter.

The proceeds will be used primarily to reimburse AboitizPower’s equity infusions in AA Thermal Inc., to fund succeeding equity infusions in AA Thermal, and to fund equity infusions in Therma Power Inc., in relation to GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co.’s construction of the 2x668-megawatt (MW) supercritical coal-fired power plant located in Mariveles, Bataan.

Meanwhile, PhilRatings also maintained the issue credit rating of PRS Aaa and a stable outlook for AboitizPower’s outstanding P30.45 billion bonds.

The credit rating agency said obligations rated PRS Aaa are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk.

This means the obligor’s capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligation is extremely strong.

On the other hand, an outlook is an indication as to the possible direction of any rating change within a one year period and serves as a further refinement to the assigned credit rating for the guidance of investors, regulators and the general public.

PhilRatings said a stable outlook is defined as: “The rating is likely to be maintained or to remain unchanged in the next 12 months.”

The rating and outlook were issued based on AboitizPower’s significant levels of cash flows and financial flexibility in relation to debt service requirements; adequate capital structure, supported by the healthy increase in retained earnings; diversified portfolio, with good growth prospects, and its experienced management team.

AboitizPower is targeting 4,000 MW of installed capacity this year. So far, it currently has a beneficial capacity of 3,483 MW.

GNPower Dinginin Coal Plant Ltd. Co. — a joint project of AC Energy Inc., Aboitiz Power Corp. and Power Partners Ltd. Co. — is completing a 2x668-MW supercritical coal-fired power plant in Bataan.

It was supposed to be completed in 2019, but was pushed back to the third quarter due to the negative impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.