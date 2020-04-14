MOTORING
T-bills fetch mixed results
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - April 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full award of the  Treasury bills (T-bills) it auctioned off yesterday even as the auction saw mixed results, with the 91-day securities fetching higher rates, and 182-day and 364-day debt papers securing lower interest rates. 

During yesterday’s auction the BTr awarded P20 billion worth of T-bills with the rates for the 91-day securities averaging 3.471 percent, 5.8 basis points up from the 3.413 percent fetched by the same debt papers last week.  

Healthy demand met the P10 billion offering, with total tenders amounting to P15.48 billion.  

On the other hand, the 182-day T-bills fetched an average rate of 3.409 percent, 14.4 basis points down from last week’s level of 3.553 percent.  

The P5 billion offering was more than three times oversubscribed, as total bids reached P16.193 billion.  

The average rate for the 364-day debt notes likewise declined by 16 basis points to 3.685 percent from 3.845 percent last week.

 Investors gobbled up this tenor, with total tenders amounting to P18.796 billion. This is almost four times larger than the P5 billion offer size. 

In a text message to reporters, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the auction committee decided to make a full award as the rates for the 91-day debt papers were still acceptable despite the increase.

“We made a full award as rates for both the 182-day and 364-day (T-bills) declined.  Also full award for the 91-day since still within acceptable range,” De Leon said.  

She said the results of the auction also reflected the ample liquidity in the financial system, given the redemption of matured securities amounting to P120 billion.  

De Leon said the market is also anticipating further reserve requirement ratio and interest rate cuts as signaled by BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno in response to the expected sharp economic slowdown due to the outbreak. 

“(There is) strong liquidity onshore with maturity of P120 billion today and in anticipation of another RRR cut as announced by (BSP) Governor (Benjamin) Diokno. Investors also now pricing in another policy rate cut as Gov. has likewise conveyed,” the BTr chief said.  

Given the strong demand for short-term debt papers, De Leon said the auction committee also decided to open the tap facility for 182-day and 364-day securities, with P5 billion in offer volume each.  

Meanwhile, De Leon said the share of domestic debt in the Philippines’ total borrowing program this year is targeted to reach 70 to 72 percent.  

This is a slight decrease from its original share of 75 percent as the government announced its plans to borrow $5.7 billion from multilateral agencies to support COVID-19 response measures.

