Economy in a coma

Going into the extended period of the enhanced community quarantine in most parts of the country has been tough on millions of Filipinos who eke a living under a no-work, no-pay regime, or can’t go to work because of limited access to transportation.

Whatever little savings many had stashed for the proverbial rainy day was quickly dissipated after having been forced to shelter with other family members in the confines of homes, without any means of earning, even just to bring home food.

The economics of the day-to-day living of millions of people affected by the spread of the coronavirus in the country, unfortunately, is just one of the many things that whizz past us these days.

We’re hearing a growing number of small entrepreneurs edgy over the potential closure of their businesses. Even essential services, like banks, are feeling the pinch as the cashflow taps turn tighter, and the economy braces for a growth contraction.

The latest statement by government is a negative 0.8 percent in the country’s gross domestic product this year, which means that even with any kind of quarantine lifting in the next few weeks, any resuscitation plan will not be a magic pill that will immediately bring back economic health.

It’s going to be a long comatose period, where recovery in the intensive care unit (ICU) will depend on critically correct measures – which unfortunately, is still being fleshed out by our government’s economic team.

By the numbers

Meanwhile, here is a compilation of numbers that should, hopefully, keep our minds busy away from the anxiety of unemployment and confinement.

In its latest bulletin, the government announced the allocation of a total of P1.17 trillion to support the economy while fighting the coronavirus.

Of this amount, about a third will go to “ICU patients” like the homeless and displaced individuals and families as well as small businesses. Cash and food subsidies amounting to P205 billion will support the 18 million affected households. This translates roughly to about P11,000 for each.

About P35 billion of the ICU money will be allocated for wage subsidies of those employed by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The number of affected jobs ranges from about one million to six million, including those under a no-work, no-pay arrangement.

Another P35 billion will go to the health front for increased workers, more testing, insurance coverage, and the much-needed protective personal equipment.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the P1.17 trillion war funds against the virus will go to an economic recovery plan that is currently still in the works. The budget for this includes loans secured from multilateral lenders and other countries under a larger global economic recovery heave.

Extension semantics

Testing for the virus is being rigorously pursued, and the target is to have 8,000 to 10,000 tests per day countrywide by April 27 – which would be about the time when the government will again decide whether to extend the existing quarantine guidelines, or modify, relax, or calibrate it.

Local governments in Metro Manila that have reported high incidences of confirmed infections have now started “mass testing” on people who display symptoms of the flu.

We should see the number of reported cases rise much faster in the next few days as testing reports in communities designated as virus hotspots come in.

The battle to fight the virus, though, is far from efficient. Contamination is still a big issue, especially in densely populated communities where several family members share a home no larger than the bed of a pickup.

Self-quarantine facilities made available by local governments are still inadequate in numbers, and may not be readily available to receive new confirmed patients, more so, family members who would most likely have been infected, but not yet be showing any outward signs of infection.

More importantly, dealing with the financial and health care needs of self-quarantined persons in these state facilities would be a bigger challenge. No increased budget allocations or health care personnel have been designated for the care of those going into quarantine.

The epidemic curve in the Philippines has been relatively long and flat compared to other countries like the United States, Italy, and Spain, which did not impose early lockdowns.

Our government’s response, however, has been slow and this would definitely affect any chances for a quick and speedy recovery.

Facebook and Twitter

We are actively using two social networking websites to reach out more often and even interact with and engage our readers, friends and colleagues in the various areas of interest that I tackle in my column. Please like us on www.facebook.com/ReyGamboa and follow us on www.twitter.com/ReyGamboa.

Should you wish to share any insights, write me at Link Edge, 25th Floor, 139 Corporate Center, Valero Street, Salcedo Village, 1227 Makati City. Or e-mail me at reydgamboa@yahoo.com. For a compilation of previous articles, visit www.BizlinksPhilippines.net.