DA urged to fast-track RCEF release amid COVID outbreak
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - April 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An agriculture group is calling on the government to expedite the release of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund to ramp up production amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

The Bayanihan Para sa Agrikultura Laban sa COVID-19 said the Department of Agriculture should hasten the release of RCEF and its programs under the Rice Tariffication Law.

“It is imperative that the RCEF is utilized efficiently and production support and services are distributed equitably among the small rice farmers,” the group said.

“Ramping-up production will be crucial considering the imminent prolonged global health pandemic,” it said.

The group emphasized that to ensure food security and avoid widespread hunger, the DA should now release the remaining 2019 RCEF funds and the new RCEF allocation for 2020.

“Farmers are waiting and many will start planting in a few months, Secretary William Dar has publicly mentioned another P32 billion in additional funds under ALPAS COVID and yet RCEF and its regular budget for the year have yet to benefit our farmers,” it said.

Even if local farmers are to survive the pandemic on a daily basis, the group said they need to call on the DA to simplify requirements so it may cast a wider net to reach more beneficiaries and find innovative ways to distribute the funds and support immediately.

This, the group said, would efficiently mobilize support for the coming cropping season.

“We are just recovering and paying off debts incurred from two cropping season losses. To provide food for everyone under quarantine and lockdowns, we call on the DA to fast-track delivery of production support in time for May and June planting,” the group said.

“The DA’s support for the wet cropping season is crucial as rain-fed farmers who plant only once a year will join this cropping period,” it said.

Earlier, the DA vowed to provide adequate, accessible and affordable food for every Filipino family through its Plant Plant Plant program.

Alongside the provision of additional budgetary support, the group also demanded better transparency and accountability to ensure that funds are spent where they are intended for.

