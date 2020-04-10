MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
“The World Bank has expressed its solidarity with the people of the Philippines and is working closely with the authorities to support action to address the unfolding COVID-19 emergency through financial support and just-in-time technical assistance,” the lender said.
STAR/ File
World Bank extends fresh $500-M to Philippines' COVID-19 fight
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank has added to the Philippines’ fund pool to counter the impact of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) on the economy after the agency approved a $500-million loan to the government.

In a statement, the Washington-based lender said the amount is a “risk management development policy loan,” which is primarily intended to help member countries cope with natural disasters, but can otherwise be used for other purposes.

In this case, Manila’s latest loan, apart from strengthening disaster resiliency, is targeted to “also support the urgent needs created by the COVID-19 crisis,” the lender said.

“Natural disasters and pandemics disproportionately hurt poor families and communities. Enhancing risk management and the capacity to address these challenges can help ensure that the Philippines can sustain progress in poverty reduction,” Achim Fock World Bank’s acting country director, said in the statement.

The loan will be handed on a single tranche and payable for 29 years, with additional grace period of 10 and a half years. It will be charged an interest, although information on charges remain unclear.

Loan negotiations started as early as February, shortly after the Taal Volcano erupted in late January.  

This marked the third time the government tapped this type of financing from the World Bank, after 2012 and 2015. The last availment in 2015 was partly used to fund the reconstruction of areas damaged by typhoon Yolanda late in 2013.

According to the World Bank, the new loan will also support key programs in disaster rehabilitation for both national and local governments. Planning and analysis for upcoming disasters can also be funded, including strengthening foundations of government buildings.

The funds may also finance cash subsidies to the poor. 

“The World Bank has expressed its solidarity with the people of the Philippines and is working closely with the authorities to support action to address the unfolding COVID-19 emergency through financial support and just-in-time technical assistance,” the lender said.

The latest cash from the World Bank comes on top of its $100-million loan to the health department last month for COVID-19 response. The loans form part of the agency’s $14-billion “fast-track package” for developing countries fighting the global pandemic.

The credit will also form part of the P1.1 trillion the Duterte government is currently raising to fund COVID-19 contingency programs. Excluding the latest World Bank loan, the sources of a total of P625.39 billion had been identified, including bond issuances and loans. 

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AND THE WORLD BANK NOVEL CORONA VIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus wipes out some wealth from 12 Filipino billionaires
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
Even the Philippines’ wealthiest were not spared from the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
No time to waste: A pandemic financial recovery plan we need to implement today
By Manny Gonzalez | April 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Most countries hit by the coronavirus are now agonizing over what they can do to prevent their economies from sliding into a deep and long recession.
Business
fbfb
Securing a lifeline: Banking personnel find ways to helm finance frontlines
By Gerald Dizon | 8 days ago
Today's frontliners are heroes above all else. At BDO, they continue to commit to serving the public. Here's what their employees...
Business
fbfb
How we’re to win the war against COVID-19
By Joey Concepcion | April 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Tuesday, President Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to extend the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until the end of April.
Business
fbfb
The Philippine economy and COVID-19
By Gerardo P. Sicat | April 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The effect of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 on the Philippine economy for the rest of the year deserves attention.
Business
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Absent gov't support, coronavirus seen to put 40% of new poor in East Asia and Pacific
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
The region, where the Philippines is located, could serve as host to nearly 100 million new poor if consumption dips 10%...
Business
fbfb
1 day ago
Coronavirus outbreak darkens business confidence in Q1 — BSP survey
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Business confidence turned sour in the first three months of the year as fears over the economic damage from the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
1 day ago
BSP cuts liquidity ratio of banks, frees up P10 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has temporarily lowered the minimum liquidity ratio for stand-alone mid-sized and small banks,...
Business
fbfb
1 day ago
Index plunges on profit taking
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The stock market took a breather yesterday, declining again as some investors took profits and as it tracked the decline in...
Business
fbfb
1 day ago
BDO warns against fraud, scams
1 day ago
BDO strongly cautions its clients and the general public against the various modus operandi of scammers to steal account details,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with