MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines vibrant enough to survive pandemic
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - April 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The economy is strong and vibrant enough to survive the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic just like the recession in the 1980s, the Asian financial crisis in the 1990s, and the global financial crisis in the 2000s, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the economy has been resilient as it continues to grow even after the Asian financial crisis and the global financial crisis.

“Remember, we survived the collapse of the economy in 1984 and 1985 when the economy contracted by two consecutive negative seven percent under a high inflation regime,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief said the economy is supported by a robust gross international reserves (GIR), well-capitalized banking industry, manageable debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, and well managed fiscal policy with higher allocation for public infrastructure.

“The economy is much stronger and vibrant now than ever before. We’re in a much better shape to overcome this pandemic,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief earlier said the Philippines could book a negative to one percent GDP growth this year due to the outbreak. Economic managers originally expect a GDP growth of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent for 2020.

The country has recorded 84 consecutive quarters of GDP growth.

President Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon for another two weeks or until April 30.

Business ground to a halt after Malacañang imposed a Luzon-wide quarantine on March 17 to prevent further spread of the virus.

Diokno said the decision to extend the enhanced community quarantine is not based on the pandemic’s potential impact on the economy but on science and the study on relevant data.

“As I said before, the Philippines has ample monetary and fiscal space to overcome whatever adverse impact the pandemic has on the Philippine economy. Its economic fundamentals are intact,” he said.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't to restart infrastructure work amid lengthened Luzon quarantine
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Resumption of limited works may begin at different times next week for the different projects at different sites," the Department...
Business
fbfb
Cash being raised to fund Duterte's budget tinker
By Prinz Magtulis | 8 hours ago
Philstar.com research showed P778.24 billion in government funding is being raised to finance contingency programs against...
Business
fbfb
Max’s Group wrestles with weak demand amid lockdown, reopens select stores
5 hours ago
Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) announced Tuesday some of its stores resumed operations starting April 5 in a bid to keep its...
Business
fbfb
Aid woes reveal Philippines failed to learn its lessons
A total of 17.96 million households nationwide are bound to benefit from the social amelioration package.
1 day ago
Business
Manufacturing February pick-up likely a blip as lockdown poses danger
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Factory output recovers in February, but the government already expects a manufacturing slump in the next few months.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
... As inflation slows to 2.5% in March
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The nationwide inflation rate slowed down in March due mainly to lower demand for transportation, fuel as well as alcoholic...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
RCBC raises P7 billion from debt market
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. raised P7.05 billion as it braved the domestic debt market amid the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines coconut oil exports to hit 3-yr low
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The export of coconut oil, the country’s top agricultural export, is expected to decline this year due to an oversupply...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Smart provides free WiFi for COVID-19 healthcare facilities
1 hour ago
As part of its efforts to equip coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 medical frontliners with reliable data connectivity,...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
DPWH, EEI and Villar Group complete PICC health facilities
1 hour ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways, with the support of private firms EEI Corporation and the Villar-led Vista Land...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with