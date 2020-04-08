Philippines vibrant enough to survive pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The economy is strong and vibrant enough to survive the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic just like the recession in the 1980s, the Asian financial crisis in the 1990s, and the global financial crisis in the 2000s, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the economy has been resilient as it continues to grow even after the Asian financial crisis and the global financial crisis.

“Remember, we survived the collapse of the economy in 1984 and 1985 when the economy contracted by two consecutive negative seven percent under a high inflation regime,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief said the economy is supported by a robust gross international reserves (GIR), well-capitalized banking industry, manageable debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, and well managed fiscal policy with higher allocation for public infrastructure.

“The economy is much stronger and vibrant now than ever before. We’re in a much better shape to overcome this pandemic,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief earlier said the Philippines could book a negative to one percent GDP growth this year due to the outbreak. Economic managers originally expect a GDP growth of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent for 2020.

The country has recorded 84 consecutive quarters of GDP growth.

President Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon for another two weeks or until April 30.

Business ground to a halt after Malacañang imposed a Luzon-wide quarantine on March 17 to prevent further spread of the virus.

Diokno said the decision to extend the enhanced community quarantine is not based on the pandemic’s potential impact on the economy but on science and the study on relevant data.

“As I said before, the Philippines has ample monetary and fiscal space to overcome whatever adverse impact the pandemic has on the Philippine economy. Its economic fundamentals are intact,” he said.