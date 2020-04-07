MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
This April 7, 2020, photo shows shoppers queuing at a supermarket as the coronavirus outbreak triggers panic buying.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Max’s Group wrestles with weak demand amid lockdown, reopens select stores
(Philstar.com) - April 7, 2020 - 8:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) announced Tuesday some of its stores resumed operations starting April 5 in a bid to keep its business afloat amid falling demand and restrictive measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, MGI said it reopened its stores “across select territories strategic to its business” and resumed its delivery and take-out services as well as humanitarian efforts.

MGI then assured the public that its stores underwent disinfection prior to the resumption of operations to insulate their customers and employees from the contagious disease, adding they are also enhancing existing health measures.

“We acknowledge the authentic market demand that has always remained for our deep, diverse roster of restaurant brands,” MGI said.

“We continue to monitor the current environment to execute the most effective and mindful means to sustain productivity and profitability,” it added.

Last month, MGI announced that a significant number of its stores, particularly in malls, would either be temporarily shut or would have limited operations after the government put Luzon on a month-long lockdown, which just got extended until the end of April.

MGI’s portfolio consists of homegrown and international brands such as Max's Restaurant, Pancake House, Yellow Cab and Krispy Kreme, among others.

On Monday, Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI) told the local bourse it maintained partial operations of its delivery and take-out services in Luzon despite the closure of majority of its stores amid the lockdown.

It added it is looking at gradually reopening more outlets over the next few weeks.

“This is an extraordinary time, but we are able to manage through by prioritizing a strong cash and liquidity position, and slowly increasing delivery and carry-out accessibility,” SPAVI President and CEO Vicente Gregorio said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aid woes reveal Philippines failed to learn its lessons
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
A total of 17.96 million households nationwide are bound to benefit from the social amelioration package.
Business
fbfb
Shippers told to remove 'overstaying' cargoes in choked Manila ports
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Tugade said that if left uncontrolled, the port congestion will lead to cargo delays that in turn would impact commodity prices...
Business
fbfb
Max’s Group wrestles with weak demand amid lockdown, reopens select stores
2 hours ago
Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) announced Tuesday some of its stores resumed operations starting April 5 in a bid to keep its...
Business
fbfb
Businesses back 2-week Luzon lockdown extension —survey
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Entrepreneurs are the latest people to express support to a lengthening of the Luzon lockdown.
Business
fbfb
Clarity on BSP tax exemptions under RA 11211
By Razor U. Bucatcat | April 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or the BSP was established on July 3, 1993 under Republic Act (RA) No. 7653, otherwise known as The New Central Bank Act, as the central monetary authority of the Philippines.
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Gov't to restart infrastructure work amid lengthened Luzon quarantine
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Resumption of limited works may begin at different times next week for the different projects at different sites," the Department...
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Manufacturing February pick-up likely a blip as lockdown poses danger
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Factory output recovers in February, but the government already expects a manufacturing slump in the next few months.
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Cash being raised to fund Duterte's budget tinker
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
Philstar.com research showed P778.24 billion in government funding is being raised to finance contingency programs against...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Home-quarantined consumers, shuttered businesses start to slow inflation
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Inflation slowed in March, but it is not a reason to celebrate as consumer prices decelerated due to dismal consumption.
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Sun Life Foundation donates digital life insurance to health workers
13 hours ago
The Sun Life Foundation is providing up to P75 million in digital life insurance for all medical frontliners including their...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with