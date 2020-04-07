Sun Life Foundation donates digital life insurance to health workers

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Financial-Philippines Foundation Inc. (Sun Life Foundation), the philanthropic arm of Sun Life Philippines, will be donating digital life insurance to health workers, in a bid to help protect frontliners who fighting COVID-19.

A total of 3,000 Life Armor products with up to P75 million coverage will be donated to various Philippine hospitals.

These will be allocated to doctors, nurses, or other medical support staff who are directly involved in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus, and are registered members of Lazada Philippines.

“Filipinos in the medical field are working doubly hard and putting their lives on the line to protect the rest of us from the disease. It is only fitting that we also protect them and look after the welfare of those most important to them: their families,” says Benedict Sison, chief executive officer and country head for Sun Life Philippines, and head of Sun Life Foundation.

“We earnestly hope that this simple gesture inspires our health workers to keep fighting because brighter days will soon be upon us,” he added.

This donation is among Sun Life Foundation’s efforts to support Filipinos amid the pandemic. It has also made donations to various organizations responding to the most important needs at this crucial time.

It recently donated 3,000 PPEs to medical frontliners and much-needed equipment to a number of hospitals including the Philippine General Hospital and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Sun Life Philippines is also a part of the Project Ugnayan consortium that collectively aims to benefit 1.5 million families.

For more information, visit the website here. You can also check out their Facebook page here.