MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A total of 3,000 Life Armor products with up to P75 million coverage will be donated to various Philippine hospitals.
Photo from Sun Life PH Facebook
Sun Life Foundation donates digital life insurance to health workers
(Philstar.com) - April 7, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Financial-Philippines Foundation Inc. (Sun Life Foundation), the philanthropic arm of Sun Life Philippines, will be donating digital life insurance to health workers, in a bid to help protect frontliners who fighting COVID-19. 

A total of 3,000 Life Armor products with up to P75 million coverage will be donated to various Philippine hospitals.

These will be allocated to doctors, nurses, or other medical support staff who are directly involved in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus, and are registered members of Lazada Philippines.

“Filipinos in the medical field are working doubly hard and putting their lives on the line to protect the rest of us from the disease. It is only fitting that we also protect them and look after the welfare of those most important to them: their families,” says Benedict Sison, chief executive officer and country head for Sun Life Philippines, and head of Sun Life Foundation.

“We earnestly hope that this simple gesture inspires our health workers to keep fighting because brighter days will soon be upon us,” he added. 

This donation is among Sun Life Foundation’s efforts to support Filipinos amid the pandemic. It has also made donations to various organizations responding to the most important needs at this crucial time.

It recently donated 3,000 PPEs to medical frontliners and much-needed equipment to a number of hospitals including the Philippine General Hospital and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Sun Life Philippines is also a part of the Project Ugnayan consortium that collectively aims to benefit 1.5 million families.

 

For more information, visit the website here. You can also check out their Facebook page here.  

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUN LIFE FOUNDATION SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aid woes reveal Philippines failed to learn its lessons
By Prinz Magtulis | 18 hours ago
A total of 17.96 million households nationwide are bound to benefit from the social amelioration package.
Business
fbfb
Businesses back 2-week Luzon lockdown extension —survey
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 15 hours ago
Entrepreneurs are the latest people to express support to a lengthening of the Luzon lockdown.
Business
fbfb
Clarity on BSP tax exemptions under RA 11211
By Razor U. Bucatcat | April 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or the BSP was established on July 3, 1993 under Republic Act (RA) No. 7653, otherwise known as The New Central Bank Act, as the central monetary authority of the Philippines.
Business
fbfb
Businesses support 2-wk extension of quarantine
By Iris Gonzales | April 7, 2020 - 12:00am
More than 90 percent of some 200 entrepreneurs, business owners and executives of large and medium companies operating in Luzon who participated in an informal survey support the extension of the Luzon-wide quarantine...
Business
fbfb
Budget deficit narrows in February
By Mary Grace Padin | April 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The government incurred a fiscal deficit of P37.6 billion in February, lower by nearly 51 percent than the budget gap of P76.4 billion a year ago following a decline in disbursements due to high base effects, the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Sun Life Foundation donates digital life insurance to health workers
1 hour ago
The Sun Life Foundation is providing up to P75 million in digital life insurance for all medical frontliners including their...
Business
fbfb
BTr fully awards T-bill offering
By Mary Grace Padin | April 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The government made a full award of the P20 billion worth of Treasury bills as their rates settled within expectations amid healthy demand from investors, the Bureau of the Treasury said yesterday.
10 hours ago
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Araneta City enforces social distancing in Farmers Market
19 hours ago
The Araneta City management rolls out strict measures for both customers and personnel at the Farmers Market during the Luzon...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Gov't balance sheet swings back in the red in February
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
A month before the coronavirus outbreak and a Luzon lockdown that halted business and consumption, the government's balance...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
Meralco powers COVID-19 treatment centers
1 day ago
Meralco energizes temporary government-designated COVID-19 treatment centers.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with