FastJobs, Citihub provide free accommodations to jobseekers following lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — As the enhanced community quarantine continue in Luzon and parts of the country due to COVID-19, a cloud of uncertainty hovers among Filipino jobseekers, including those who lost their jobs due to closures of businesses.

In response, FastJobs Philippines, in partnership with Citihub, is launching a campaign to help provide accommodations for 10 jobseekers who will apply and get hired via the FastJobs Platform.

The accommodations are good for one month in Citihub Branches within Metro Manila.

“Because of the pandemic, people lost jobs and are struggling to bounce back. With this initiative, we can help ease their burden a little so they can focus on getting back on their feet,” said Sebastian San, general manager of FastJobs Philippines.

Through this partnership, both companies push towards helping the blue-collar workforce improve their quality of life by giving them access to more job opportunities, as well as affordable and accessible living spaces.

“We are happy to be in partnership with FastJobs Philippines. We believe that at our core, we have the same mission which is to better the lives of people,” says Panya Boonsirithum, chief executive officer and founder of Citihub.

"Recovery is not done alone. We believe that as a business, it is our utmost responsibility to help our people in times of hardships. We owe it to them to help secure a good future by providing them access to jobs through the resources we currently have and can generate," San said.

For more details and updates, follow FastJobs Philippines on Facebook or contact them via email at customercare@fastjobs.ph.