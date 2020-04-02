UnionBank deploys 5G-powered bank on wheels amid quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) is deploying the country’s first-ever 5G mobile banking kiosk to different areas in the country. This aims to make banking services more accessible to customers, as well as help prevent further spread of COVID-19 amid enhanced community quarantine implemented in Luzon.

“Bank on Wheels” is a 5G-powered, airconditioned banking kiosk in a mobile van that enables convenient banking services: balance inquiries, withdrawals, bills payments, funds transfer, and even account opening, all without leaving their communities.

“Banking services are among the most essential services. However, access to these has been very limited because of the health crisis we are currently facing. By deploying a mobile banking kiosk powered by 5G technology, not only are we able to make banking more accessible to customers, we are also able to do so in a way that is faster and more efficient," said Henry Aguda, chief technology and operations officer and chief transformation officer for UnionBank.

With 5G technology, UnionBank can leverage higher bandwidth and faster internet connection—20 times faster than other networks—for better and more reliable digital services.

The van is scheduled to service these areas in the coming days: Eastwood, Libertad Mandaluyong branch, and Makati Ave. branch, as well as the Commonwealth and Nova Gulod branches for the release of GSIS pension in these two branches by end of the week.

“The bank is constantly pursuing ways to bring services closer to customers as aligned with its advocacy to promote financial inclusion in the country. This is important as a lot of Filipinos are currently under lockdown,” Aguda said.

"It’s all part of UnionBank’s goal of enabling inclusive prosperity for everyone, even in these very challenging times,” he added.