MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
At BDO, frontliners find ways to continue to serve Filipinos with their financial needs.
BDO/Composite photo by Jonathan Asuncion
Securing a lifeline: Banking personnel find ways to helm finance frontlines
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 6:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of weeks since the implementation of the Luzon-wide lockdown, LGUs have been carrying out varying levels of quarantine measures, with numerous provinces across the country following suit—all in the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

With this, movement among citizens remains and will remain to be limited, especially as public transportation has come to a halt. Borders between cities have checkpoints where only those who are allowed can enter and exit.

Despite this, a number of remarkable Filipinos continue to man their stations, making sure that the population at large get what they need, when they need it most.

We know these individuals: they are our doctors, nurses, fast food workers, supermarket employees, security guards, the police, among others. They are the so-called frontliners. Also included in this set of allies against COVID-19 are those in the financial services sector.

At BDO, frontliners find ways to continue to serve Filipinos with their financial needs.

‘No mountain high, no valley low’

One of the main inconveniences amid the lockdown is getting to and from work, leaving some to device alternatives to get around the city.

For Maricon Manayao-Rodolfo at BDO Xentro Mall-Naval Vizconde, she and her colleagues found that carpooling was the most efficient way to go.

“My colleagues continue to inspire me everyday. Hirap po kami sa transportation pero nagtutulung-tulungan kami. Kung sino yung pwedeng sumabay sa isang Service Officer na may car, sumasabay. Iniintindi namin ang isa't isa dahil kami ay pamilya sa labas ng mga pamilya namin,” she explained.

(My colleagues continue to inspire me every day. Transporation is difficult for us but we help each other. Whoever is able to ride with a Service Officer with a car, does. We understand each other because we are also a family, outside of our own families.)

Meanwhile, Sonny Maroon, head at one of the bank’s Institutional Services, kept his calm and carried on.

“I had a hard time crossing a Rizal to NCR checkpoint despite supposedly being exempted from the community quarantine. (I was) warned that I might not be able to get back home. I told him I would rather choose duty than inaction, and he let me pass with a salute,” he recalled.

Nina Guillen from the BDO Malabon-Rizal Avenue Branch summed up the efforts of her fellow bank tellers.

“It made me realize that if you love your work, love working with your friends, and serving the needs of your clients, you have enough motivation to go to work everyday even if you don’t have any means of transportation. Ngayon ko mas lalong nakita at naramdaman ang mantra namin. Truly, we find ways to serve the needs of our clients,” she said.

In response to this, BDO is offering free shuttle service for its skeletal workforce, covering the North-West, North-East, North-South, West-South, and Eastern routes in Metro Manila.

This service covers trips from designated pick-up points to BDO offices in the morning, and then from BDO offices back to the pick-up (drop-off) points in the afternoon and early evening.

Answering the ‘call of duty’

BDO frontliners are bound by responsibility to serve their bank clients and, at the same time, make sure everyone is safe from health risks posed by the novel coronavirus.

Cherry Lou Relox from BDO Fort Bonifacio-Bayani Road branch acknowledged and assured this.

“We assure them that we are still giving them excellent service and also protecting their health at the same time. This COVID-19 experience made us all realize that there is nothing impossible if we're all working together. Like the medical health workers, we are also risking our lives here, but we are BDO bankers, and we are willing to go the extra mile to service our clients’ needs,” she said.

For Jessa Venus Ilagan of BDO Aurora Blvd-Notre Dame Branch, team effort also makes this possible.

“Lahat po sa branch, mapa-janitor, guards at officers, pati sa mga relievers andoon para maibigay lahat ng makakaya, para makapagbigay serbisyo. Lahat tumutulong. Team effort po ito,” she said.

(Everyone in our branch, be it the janitor, guards or officers, even the relievers, are all there to give all that we can, and to serve. Everyone is helping. It’s a team effort.)

What’s most important is remaining steadfast in the “time of corona,” said Aeron Cruz of BDO BGC-Ecotower Branch.

“We encounter challenges everyday, from the time we go to the branch, from the checkpoints we have to go through, to assisting clients with our limited resources, manpower and being possibly exposed to the virus. But what keeps us going is the thought that we are able to contribute in this difficult time. We continue to serve because despite our fears, we care for our people and our clients,” he said.

As of this writing, the Philippines has recorded a total of 2,084 cases. Of these, 88 are casualties, and 49 have since recovered.

While the entire world population is underway in flattening the curve, and our experts on a mad dash to develop a vaccine, these unprecedented times have led us back to basics.

It has also given rise to modern heroes, whose service truly moves us forward in our survival—in more ways than one.

BDO COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdown banking
By Boo Chanco | April 1, 2020 - 12:00am
As we go on to third week of lockdown, we are already experiencing first hand how micro, small and medium enterprises are dying.
Business
fbfb
Business tycoons propose modified quarantine
By Iris Gonzales | April 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Some of the country’s tycoons are proposing a modified community quarantine after the end of the current Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.
Business
fbfb
The new global recession and other perspectives on COVID-19
By Gerardo P. Sicat | April 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The world economy now finds itself in recession as a major upshot of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Local airlines face ‘existential threat’ to survival — ACAP
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The country’s biggest airlines admits they are “facing an existential threat to their survival” and as such,...
Business
fbfb
Where do we go from here?
By Tony F. Katigbak | April 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The outlook for the rest of 2020 certainly looks bleak.
Business
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
Banks ready to extend loan payment grace period if lockdown gets lengthened
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 31 minutes ago
Lenders are open to offering further reprieve to their customers.
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
'We have the money' for outbreak fightback —De Leon
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
The National Treasurer insists the government has sufficient cash to respond to the coronavirus disease-2019 outbreak.
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Manufacturing slumps to record-low with no end in suffering in sight yet
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
The coronavirus outbreak and Luzon lockdown is dealing a blow on the country's factories.
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Meralco assures public of uninterrupted power
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. is assuring the public that it will continue uninterrupted distribution of power to serve customers and...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Importation of PPEs, med supplies tax-exempt
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The importation of personal protective equipment, medical supplies and other essential equipment is now exempt from taxes...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with