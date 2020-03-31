Plunging oil costs, price freeze to slow inflation in March

MANILA, Philippines — Declining oil prices likely slowed inflation in March, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said Tuesday.

The central bank’s Department of Economic Research projects consumer prices rose 2.4% this month, slower than the 2.6% notched in February and settling within the low-end of BSP’s annual 2-4% target.

Even if the on-point projection is not hit, Diokno said inflation may settle anywhere within 2 to 2.8% range this month.

“The downward adjustment in prices for March was largely due to the plunging world oil prices,” Diokno said in a series of tweets.

Dwindling demand due to the coronavirus impact on economic activity pulled down Dubai crude prices— the Asian benchmark for global oil prices— to $22.51 per barrel, a level not seen since 2016.

Since the Philippines imports around 80% of its oil needs a year, plunging global oil prices help lower import costs for oil firms, which in turn prompt them to lower retail prices.

Apart from oil which serves as a crucial raw material from transport to factory activity, Diokno said food prices have also remained steady despite reports of shortage in some areas affected by the month-long Luzon community quarantine.

“In addition, food prices remained stable due to ample supply and favourable weather, and in the second half of March, the price freeze imposed by government on basic commodities,” the BSP chief said.

Decelerating inflation is giving BSP more leeway to ease policy and pump more cash to the economy, a decision it already made several times over the pst two weeks as the government scrambled to raise fund for coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) response.

Apart from slashing key rates by 50 basis points last March 19, BSP also purchased P300 billion in Treasury bonds from the government on Monday, with no interest charged on the papers.

Diokno, with blessing from his colleagues at the policymaking Monetary Board, also cut bank reserve requirements by 200 bps starting March 30 to free up around P200 billion for lending.