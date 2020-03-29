MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Villar pushes community-based waste management, recycling projects
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - March 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the enhanced community quarantine being imposed in Luzon and other parts in the country, Sen. Cynthia Villar said proper handling of waste products can still be done to maintain cleanliness and help prevent the spread of hd disease.

Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, said it is important that garbage collection and recycling efforts continue in order to prevent additional health and sanitation woes

“We continue to generate waste even if we are under quarantine. Garbage will pile up if these are not collected and overwhelm our landfills if not properly segregated and recycled,” Villar said.

She said used masks and gloves can easily mix with household waste when these should be treated as hazardous wastes.

She urged local government officials to implement environmentally-sound practices alongside measures battling the spread of COVID-19.

Villar cited that in her home city of Las Pinas, composting and recycling facilities continue to operate to properly manage the city’s waste and at the same time provide livelihood to residents.

Bio-men, or the barangay-employed collectors of kitchen wastes, continue to bike around the city. They turn over their collection to composting and vermi-composting centers where kitchen wastes are converted into organic fertilizers in their own barangay.

“In a month, we produce 70 tons of fertilizer and give them out to farmers in nearby provinces. In Metro Manila, there are also urban gardeners and vegetable farmers who benefit from this free farm input,” Villar said.

Collected soft plastics such as food wrappers are recycled into plastic chairs. It takes 20 kilos of plastic to produce one arm chair which are in turn donated to public schools all over the country.

Waste coconut husks are also collected to be turned into coconet and charcoal.

“Our composting and recycling projects helped us recycle 70 percent of waste and enabled us to save on garbage hauling services. This is very important especially now that garbage collection can no longer be brought to the landfill in Montalban, Rizal because of quarantine measures,” Villar said.

She added that workers in these composting and recycling centers live nearby and operate on spacious areas where social distancing can be easily observed.

CYNTHIA VILLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Being witty? Really?
By Francis J. Kong | March 28, 2020 - 12:00am
If you are familiar with a sales practice called “elevator pitch,” this one is a different version of it.
Business
fbfb
Philippines rice inventory in peril as Vietnam reduces exports
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippines is preparing for the worst after Vietnam, the country’s biggest source of rice imports, decided to cut...
Business
fbfb
GDP growth seen to slow below 1.1%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Analysts are not discounting the possibility that the Philippine economy will be worse off this year than during the global...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
SM Supermalls waives tenant rentals nationwide
9 days ago
The SM Supermalls announced on Wednesday that it will waive rentals to all tenants nationwide from March 16 to April 14,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
SMC waives toll for medical frontliners
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Corp. has waived toll on all its expressways for medical front liners in support of their sacrifices in the ongoing...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
ICTSI asks cargo firms to unclog Manila ports
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
International Container Terminal Services Inc. has appealed to cargo owners to immediately remove their containers at its...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines seeks ASEAN help in sourcing 300k MT of rice
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is seeking the assistance of other Association of Southeast Asian Nations peers for the importation of an...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
2GO utilizes fleet for COVID-19 relief
1 hour ago
As the enhanced community quarantine continues to affect the entire country, 2GO Group Inc., the country’s largest logistics...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
IC urges coverage for COVID patients; seeks assistance for insurance agents
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Insurance Commission has urged insurance companies, mutual benefit associations and health maintenance organizations to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with