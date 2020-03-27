DTI says rubbing alcohol supply should 'normalize in the days to come'

MANILA, Philippines — The tightening supply of rubbing alcohol in the market should stabilize in the coming days as manufacturers work round-the-clock to meet high demand fueled by coronavirus contagion fears, the trade department said Friday.

“Siguro magnonormalize ito in the days to come pero masasabi natin ngayon manipis talaga (Perhaps the supply will normalize in the days to come but we can say that right now the supply is limited),” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told DZMM radio.

Supermarkets recently sounded the alarm over depleting supplies as the month-long Luzon lockdown triggered a surge in shoppers hoarding products ranging from food to disinfectants in preparation for self-isolation.

With hospitals also in dire need of disinfectants and sanitizers, some of the country’s biggest liquor makers announced this week they are producing thousands of liters of rubbing alcohol for health workers. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral