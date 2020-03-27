MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PAL temporarily halts remaining international flights until April 15 due to COVID-19.
Facebook/Philippine Airlines
PAL pauses operations due to COVID-19 crisis
(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines advised a temporary halt on all its remaining international flights starting March 26 until April 15. This follows the recent suspension of all its domestic flights last March 17.

The company cites several reasons for this: strict travel and entry restrictions imposed by other countries; collapse in demand for travel; and continued staffing issues in its Manila airport hub amid Luzon-wide lockdown.

“Our firm goal is to resume operations starting 15 April 2020, if warranted by Philippine and international authorities, global public health conditions and the travel environment,” PAL said in a statement.

However, the carrier announced that some flights arriving in the country will proceed as scheduled. This includes Manila-bound flights from Los Angeles, Tokyo Narita and Jakarta on March 26, and arrivals from New York JFK, San Francisco and Los Angeles on March 27.

Its last flight, PR 104, from Manila bound for San Francisco flew on March 25 at 10:10 p.m.

“We shall now turn our attention to the task of conserving our resources in anticipation of the recovery and caring for the needs of our PAL team members, while we keep our fleet ready for the day that we resume flying. We shall continue to make aircraft and service personnel available for special flights to retrieve stranded passengers as well as cargo flights to keep intact critical supply chains across our islands,” PAL added in a statement.

As of this writing, the Department of Health has confirmed a national total of 707 infected by COVID-19, including 45 deaths and 28 recoveries.

 

To stay on announcements, visit the PAL website here.  You can also check out their Facebook and Twitter pages or updates.

To get in touch with customer support, you may reach the Global Reservations Hotlines at (+632) 8855-8888 (Manila), 1-800-435-9725 (USA/Canada) and 0808 164 9888 / uksales@pal.com.ph (UK)

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Are we there yet?
By Boo Chanco | March 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Two weeks into the lockdown and many of us are asking if we are there yet.
Business
fbfb
Stocks surge at strongest pace in 13 years
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Local stocks rallied for a third straight day yesterday, surging at its strongest pace in nearly 13 years, as investors sought...
Business
fbfb
All hands on deck
By Roberto R. Romulo | March 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with its aftermath on society and the economy requires a whole-of-society effort because this is unprecedented in terms of its scale and virulence.
Business
fbfb
Bria Homes ensures safety of homeowners amid pandemic
16 hours ago
Bria Homes, one of the leading housing developers in the Philippines, has assured its residents and homeowners that it is...
Business
fbfb
Too much Netflix? Streaming service agrees to ease a bit
By Richmond Mercurio | March 27, 2020 - 12:00am
US entertainment giant Netflix has agreed to manage its streaming bit rate in the Philippines following the government’s request to ease data congestion for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine...
Business
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
State agencies gain early access to Q2 funds
By Prinz Magtulis | 15 minutes ago
The budget department has accelerated fund releases to government offices to better respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Gov't prepares to exhaust fiscal leeway, political capital in Duterte's 'Yolanda moment'
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
Stakes are high for the Duterte government to deliver on its COVID-19 response.
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Government sets P190 billion borrowing program
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The national government plans to raise P190 billion next month through the issuance of government securities in the domestic...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Philippines rice inventory in peril as Vietnam reduces exports
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is preparing for the worst after Vietnam, the country’s biggest source of rice imports, decided to cut...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
BSP advances P20 billion dividends to boost COVID-19 war chest
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday transmitted P20 billion to the national coffers to further boost the government’s...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with