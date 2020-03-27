PAL pauses operations due to COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines advised a temporary halt on all its remaining international flights starting March 26 until April 15. This follows the recent suspension of all its domestic flights last March 17.

The company cites several reasons for this: strict travel and entry restrictions imposed by other countries; collapse in demand for travel; and continued staffing issues in its Manila airport hub amid Luzon-wide lockdown.

“Our firm goal is to resume operations starting 15 April 2020, if warranted by Philippine and international authorities, global public health conditions and the travel environment,” PAL said in a statement.

However, the carrier announced that some flights arriving in the country will proceed as scheduled. This includes Manila-bound flights from Los Angeles, Tokyo Narita and Jakarta on March 26, and arrivals from New York JFK, San Francisco and Los Angeles on March 27.

Its last flight, PR 104, from Manila bound for San Francisco flew on March 25 at 10:10 p.m.

“We shall now turn our attention to the task of conserving our resources in anticipation of the recovery and caring for the needs of our PAL team members, while we keep our fleet ready for the day that we resume flying. We shall continue to make aircraft and service personnel available for special flights to retrieve stranded passengers as well as cargo flights to keep intact critical supply chains across our islands,” PAL added in a statement.

As of this writing, the Department of Health has confirmed a national total of 707 infected by COVID-19, including 45 deaths and 28 recoveries.

To stay on announcements, visit the PAL website here. You can also check out their Facebook and Twitter pages or updates.

To get in touch with customer support, you may reach the Global Reservations Hotlines at (+632) 8855-8888 (Manila), 1-800-435-9725 (USA/Canada) and 0808 164 9888 / uksales@pal.com.ph (UK)