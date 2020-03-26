Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation to donate P2 million to Project Ugnayan

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation Inc., led by Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier, has committed P2 million to Project Ugnayan. The donation will be used by the project to distribute grocery vouchers to vulnerable families in Metro Manila.

Project Ugnayan is an initiative of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, which aims to respond to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The quarantine has halted the livelihood of many Filipinos, and it is only proper that we help in making sure no one is left behind. Through Project Ugnayan, Cebuana Lhuillier assures Filipinos that we are with them in seeing this crisis through,” said Lhuillier.

Project Ugnayan has so far raised P1.5 billion, to be distributed as P1,000 worth of gift certificates to over 1 million households in the greater Manila area.

The gift certificates will be delivered door-to-door in abiding with the social distancing protocol. The vouchers can be redeemed for food items in groceries or supermarkets.