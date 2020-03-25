Transport GOCCs told to remit P10 billion in dividends to augment COVID-19 funds

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation said Wednesday it ordered three state corporations under its control to complete the remittance of their dividends to the national government in advance to augment funds to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the DOTr said the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) were told to remit to the Department of Finance dividends cumulatively worth P10 billion by Friday.

Broken down, the PPA will remit P4 billion in dividends while the MIAA and CAAP will turn over P3 billion each.

“We are now engaged in a war against COVID-19 and the government now needs to muster every financial support it can get to contain and eliminate this deadly disease,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

Under Republic Act 7656, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government finance institutions (GFIs) are required to declare and remit at least 50% of their annual net earnings as cash, stock or property dividends to the national government.

Forming part of government revenues, dividends help temper budget deficits so the government can sufficiently fund its infrastructure and social programs. Divid

The DOF last week said the economic managers discussed a second package of economic programs that would augment the initial P27.1-billion support announced earlier this month to help sectors battered by the pandemic.

For its part, the Governance Commission on GOCCs, which oversees state companies, earlier said it was ready to release funds.

“We are looking at idle funds from government corporations and other agencies that have not been disbursed and essentially telling them to spend it already,” Finance Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresa Habitan said in an interview last week.

As of Tuesday night, coronavirus infections in the Philippines reached 552, 35 of whom died due to complications. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral