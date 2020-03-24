Index tumbles anew on virus jitters

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market opened the week on a sour note yesterday as investors waited on the sidelines while Congress held a special session to tackle measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped by 35.39 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish at 4,743.37.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped by 21.63 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish at 2,927.02.

The rest of the indexes were a mixed bag as some investors continued to look for bargains yesterday. Mining and oil, holding firms and services were up, while the industrial and property sectors were down as Malacanang sought emergency power to take over hospitals and hotels.

Total value turnover was thin at P5.67 billion. Market breadth was negative with 133 losers and 55 gainers while 35 issues were left unchanged.

On Wednesday, the House Committee of the Whole approved the measure granting President Duterte emergency power to address COVID-19.

Chris Mangun of AAA Securities said “the main index ended slightly lower as panicked investors reevaluate the situation with calmer heads prevailing. Despite ending lower, it is notable that it ended at its high for the day,”

More than half of the trading today was done by foreign investors, ending the day with net-selling at P443. 7 million.