Private delivery firms urged to comply with quarantine rule

MANILA, Philippines — Private express and messengerial delivery service companies which fail to comply with the government guidelines during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine will be subject to penalties that may include revocation of their license, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said.

The DICT has received several complaints regarding the actions and protocols of some private express and messengerial delivery service operators in handling and delivering food and other basic goods and necessities.

The agency warned that violation or non-compliance with the government’s guidelines would be sanctioned with the appropriate penalties. The penalties may include the suspension or revocation of the government authority granted to them after due process.

The DICT is advising all providers to strictly comply with the guidelines and directives issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Trade and Industry, and the local government units.

As far as practicable, the DICT said private express and messengerial delivery service should continue their operations for the delivery of basic goods and necessities amid the ongoing enhanced community quarantine.

According to the agency, strict observance of social distancing of couriers and messengers is mandatory for their continued operation.

It said operators should also ensure that their staff is well equipped with precautionary and protective equipment such as face masks, gloves, and alcohol to handle and deliver the goods.

Logistics giant LBC has said that its offices, vehicles and warehouses are frequently sanitized, while its personnel practice proper sanitation to ensure safe engagements.

“The management will continue to abide by government directives. Commensurate adjustments to internal protocols and directives to employees will likewise be effected as well as to customer-facing procedures. We reassure all our employees and customers that we are exercising all efforts to ensure public health and safety,” LBC said.

Grab Philippines, which operates GrabFood and GrabExpress, meanwhile, said it is operating with necessary safety measures and are only allowing delivery-partners who are fully-equipped with gear and safety equipment.

It said it is also exercising safety measures such as contactless delivery, increased cleaning frequency of delivery bags, and temperature checks.