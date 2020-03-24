Bankers welcome relief measures extended by BSP

MANILA, Philippines — Bankers welcomed the regulatory relief extended by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to the banking community, saying the measures would go a long way in helping stakeholders survive the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

Bankers Association of the Philippines president Cezar Consing told The STAR the regulatory relief measures adopted by the central bank’s Monetary Board would make it easier for banks to perform the basic functions that are needed for the country’s economy to operate.

“The banks are starting from a position of strength, and from what I can tell, the BSP will want to ensure that the banks stay strong and engaged so that they can help the economy recover from the effects of COVID-19,” Consing said.

Consing, who is also president and chief executive officer of the Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), said several branches of BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank across Luzon remain open, but with shortened banking hours.

Consing said the 168-year old bank continues to provide basic banking services during the month-long enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Philippine National Bank president and CEO Jose Arnulfo Veloso, in a text message, said the relief measures extended by the central bank to the banking community are steps in the right direction.

“We expect these measures to be very potent. We are confident the BSP will act as the full impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer. What is important is that we are in close contact with the BSP on these measures,” Veloso said

Edwin Bautista, president and CEO of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, said the regulator acted quite fast in adopting measures to allow banks and other financial institutions to operate efficiently.

“Yes, the initial moves would be helpful and was done quite fast. It will allow banks to operate efficiently,” Bautista said.

Bautista said the central bank is expected to adopt additional measures including further reduction of the level of deposits banks are required to keep with the central bank.

Chamber of Thrift Banks executive director Suzanne Felix told The STAR the assistance extended by the BSP would help mid-sized banks to extend relief efforts to individual and corporate borrowers particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) suffering from the slowdown or closure because of the virus outbreak.

Felix urged the regulator to exclude the loans covered by the debt relief efforts from the computation of specific loan loss reserves and to temporarily adjust the regulatory limits pertaining to.

“We believe that these will be of great help to our members given the unusual market circumstances we face. We expect that with more clients requesting for extended payment terms and their preference to have cash-on-hand, that liquidity may be challenged,” Felix said.

Aside from the 50 basis points rate cut adopted last Thursday, the Monetary Board also authorized the time-bound, temporary relaxation of regulations on compliance reporting by banks, calculation of penalties on required reserves, and a temporary reduction in the term spread on rediscounting loans relative to the overnight lending rate to zero.

The BSP also raised the single borrowers’ limit (SBL) to 30 percent from 25 percent for a period of six months.