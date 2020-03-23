MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
In this March 23, 2020, photo, a woman wears a face mask as the coronavirus spreads in the Philippines.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Coronavirus worries spill over to forex market as peso sinks to 5-month low
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The peso fell to its weakest level in more than five months on Monday as fears of the economic repercussions of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak spills over to the foreign exchange market.

At the start of the trading week, the local unit closed at 51.33 against the greenback, 36 centavos weaker than its previous finish of 50.97 last Friday.

This was the peso’s worst showing for the day and its weakest close since Oct. 17, 2019, or when it finished at P51.42 versus the US dollar. 

Dollars traded amounted to $422.7 million, lower than last Friday’s $576 million.

“This can be attributed again to the worsening corona virus spread,” UnionBank of the Philippines chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said in a text message.

The peso’s latest closing was a departure from its general resiliency over the past tumultuous week for investors rattled by a COVID-19 outbreak yet to put under control, and the month-long quarantine of Luzon where around 70% of economic activity emanates.

The announcement of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas of a P300-billion bond-buying program also did little to appease the market, although since the program was made public with few minutes left in trading, investors unlikely factored it in making their bets.

For Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., the peso followed a weakening trend from the US where “continued volatility” in the stock market is giving investors some headache.

Ricafort said global stock markets retreated after the US senators failed to agree on a trillion-dollar proposal to rescue the US economy, the world’s safe haven, from the coronavirus economic fallout. 

That reverberated in the Philippines, Ricafort said, where the Philippine Stock Exchange index retreated anew on Monday, albeit more tempered than the massive 24% drop last Thursday, losing 35.39 points of 0.74% to close at 4,743.37.

On Monday, the Philippine Stock Exchange index retreated anew, albeit more tempered than past few days, losing only 35.39 points or 0.74% to end trading at 4,743.37, after regulators restricted the magnitude of fall stocks can endure in a day.

“The peso exchange rate closed weaker today…amid higher US dollar vs major ASEAN/Asian/global currencies, amid continued volatility in the US/global stock markets,” Ricafort said.

On Monday afternoon, the Department of Health reported 82 new COVID-19 casesin the Philippines, the highest daily jump for the country so far, which brought the national tally to 462. Of those, 33 died due to infection complications, while 18 recovered.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL struggles to continue international flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has mustered up enough strength to continue operating a number of international flights in...
Business
fbfb
Test, isolate, trace
By Boo Chanco | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
To make this drastic one-month 24/7 lockdown effective in limiting the increase of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-2019 cases, DOH must test more people.
Business
fbfb
Virus fear and panic
By Wilson Sy | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Fear grips the whole world as the virus spreads rapidly in countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, UK, France, the US and Iran. In fact, the World Health Organization recently announced that Europe is the new epicenter...
Business
fbfb
DTI tells food, medicine manufacturers with 1-month inventory to stop production
By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
The trade department has urged food and medical supply manufacturers whose stocks are good for one month to temporarily stop...
Business
fbfb
D&L ready to produce alcohol and disinfectants
By Iris Gonzales | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Food and sanitation chemicals manufacturer D&L Industries is aligning its resources to serve the increase in demand for alcohol, disinfectants and immunity boosters.
Business
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
Market expected to fall further this week
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The stock market may continue to fall and may even settle below the 4,000 mark this week, traders said.
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Meralco looks for options to conduct CSP
By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. is looking at other options to conduct a competitive selection process for the 1,200-megawatt (MW) greenfield...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
DA seeks P1 billion supplemental budget amid COVID
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking a P1 billion supplemental budget to ensure there is enough food supply as the country...
Business
fbfb
External debt up 6% to $83.6 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s external debt increased by nearly six percent to $83.62 billion in 2019 from $78.96 billion in 2018 as the national government borrowed more from foreign lenders to finance infrastructure development...
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Government cash buffer still healthy
By Mary Grace Padin | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The government still has a healthy cash buffer to fund programs despite the one-month extension of the deadline for income tax filing and payments, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with