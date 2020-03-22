PLDT provides tech support for hotlines, data connection

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT is providing technical support for hotlines and data connectivity of an online health assessment initiative by the Manila City government.

A Facebook-based survey service for city residents was launched on Friday to help the Manila City government assess the risks posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and assist individuals in need of help.

In support of this effort, PLDT is providing enhanced data connectivity for the online survey service and is beefing up Manila City Hall’s hotline facility that will handle public queries about COVID-19.

“We at PLDT are working closely with the government to help everyone get through the COVID crisis by providing critical solutions to our partners,” PLDT head of Enterprise Jovy Hernandez said.

“Using the right technology solutions can help individuals, companies and the country deal more effectively with the health threat posed by the COVID outbreak,” he said.

The Manila COVID-19 health survey and community education campaign is a free service given to the public where they can answer a few questions about their health status related to COVID-19.

PLDT will provide an additional five direct lines to Manila City Hall that will serve as hotline numbers for residents with concerns regarding COVID-19 and dedicated connectivity solution.

The fiber connectivity solution will help Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso in his live broadcasts of announcement and in handling the Facebook-based survey questionnaire for his constituents.

PLDT is also stepping up its efforts to augment the connectivity for the command centers of other government agencies and local government units in handling COVID19-related cases and inquiries in their respective localities.

Together with its wireless subsidiary Smart, PLDT is coordinating with national government agencies and local government units in implementing mitigation and safety measures through its various connectivity services.

In response to the COVID pandemic, PLDT and Smart have ramped up their efforts to provide connectivity to homes and businesses.

PLDT has provided a speed boost to its fiber customers in Metro Manila while Smart has provided free mobile data access to government websites such as those of the Department of Health as well as the websites of leading news organizations.