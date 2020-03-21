Biz group urges gov’t: Form ‘emergency calamity program’ to fight COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — A business group on Saturday urged Congress to authorize President Rodrigo Duterte to realign unobligated funds in this year’s national budget to form an “emergency calamity program” to provide relief to economic sectors battered by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In statement sent to the media, the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines Inc. (FINEX) said the emergency calamity program could be augmented by tapping idle funds from state corporations and institutions, joining other groups in the country in pressing for the roll out of a massive economic aid package to cushion the impact of the health crisis.

On Friday, 32 business groups called on the government to unleash a big-time fiscal support amounting to P277 billion, a huge stimulus package that they said can push the budget deficit up to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) under a scenario of 3% GDP growth.

Instead of alarming global debt watchers by pushing the budget deficit to its widest level since 1986, FINEX said the government should just “utilize unobligated budgetary appropriations and (state companies) funds.”

“These funds shall be used to provide subsistence money or badly needed food for the poor, and support and rescue the gravely affected sectors of our economy, such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), that are not adequately covered by other previously enacted appropriations that may still be spent as lawfully authorized,” the group said.

“The national budget was designed and approved for normal times. But we are now in abnormal times, unprecedented since the war years. This global virus pandemic was not foreseen nor factored into the budget,” they added.

“We are now in a war for the survival of our nation and its economy, and fiscal policy and programs must be realigned as we propose during the exigency of this national emergency.”

Apart from the P27.1-billion economic package unveiled by the Duterte administration earlier this week, a P1.65-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to address COVID-19 is also pending before Congress.

There is also House Bill 6606 authored by Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, who is calling for a P108-billion economic rescue plan.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started shortly after the passage of the 2020 outlay in early January, a separate financing for countermeasures is not included in the present budget, while the government on its own, has limited room for fiscal manuever without committing constitutional violations.

An announcement of a massive fiscal push would be most welcomed by battered markets and investors wary the government is not doing enough to arrest what can only be a certain economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

But Saturday’s special session in Congress to earmark funding to fight the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been postponed, a move likely to delay the roll out of a bigger economic package sought by investors hammered by the outbreak.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said senators would instead meet at Malacanang with their counterparts in the Lower House to discuss “how to empower, give govt (government) flexibility to address present crisis.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral