MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Eligible to apply for the moratorium are Pag-IBIG Fund Housing Loan, Multi-Purpose Loan, and Calamity Loan borrowers with payments due on March 16 until June 15.
Photo by tirachardz / Freepik.com
Pag-IBIG Fund offers 3-month moratorium on all loans
(The Philippine Star) - March 19, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a three-month moratorium to its member-borrowers to help defray their expenses during the enhanced community quarantine being implemented by the government in its fight to contain COVID-19.

"President Duterte is exerting all efforts to lead the nation in fighting the coronavirus. Pag-IBIG Fund supports the President's efforts and understands the plight of its members in these challenging times. Our Board of Trustees saw this as an urgent measure and immediately voted for the grant," said Pag-IBIG Fund Chairman and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario.

"This moratorium will help alleviate our members' worries so that they could focus on providing for the basic necessities and safety of their families," del Rosario said.

Eligible to apply for the moratorium are Pag-IBIG Fund Housing Loan, Multi-Purpose Loan, and Calamity Loan borrowers with payments due on March 16 until June 15. Presently, only those residing in Luzon and in the National Capital Region can avail of the offer.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti said that the welfare of their members is Pag-IBIG Fund's priority.

"Pag-IBIG Fund's mandate is to promote the security of its members, either by providing a loan facility for their permanent shelter, or a savings plan that allows them to prepare for the future. The Lingkod Pag-IBIG service is not just about providing excellent results, it's about providing tapat na serbisyo, mula sa puso," Moti said.

"Our goal, therefore, is to meet their needs and empower our Filipino workers. Thus, we will do what we can to ensure that they will not be put in a difficult situation especially in trying times such as these," he added.

Pag-IBIG Fund will start receiving applications once the community quarantine has been lifted. Members may submit their application at the nearest Pag-IBIG Fund branch until June 15. 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PAG-IBIG FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Traders expect market freefall as PSE reopens
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Traders expect the stock market to go into free fall when it reopens today after a two-day coronavirus-induced shut down...
Business
fbfb
Will the country’s airlines go under?
By Iris Gonzales | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The coronavirus pandemic is sounding the death knell on airlines around the world. Layoffs and requests for bailouts are spreading just as fast as the virus.
Business
fbfb
A calibrated response to COVID-19
By Rey Gamboa | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A regular reader of this column, who wishes to remain unnamed, sent in his views on the war of nations against COVID-19.
Business
fbfb
Philippines reports cases of H5N6 bird flu in Nueva Ecija quails
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
The government reported Monday it detected cases of the deadly H5N6 strain of the avian flu virus in a farm in Nueva Ecija,...
Business
fbfb
Defeating COVID-19 and keeping the economy alive
By Joey Concepcion | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The past few weeks have been a stressful time for our country.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Pag-IBIG Fund offers 3-month moratorium on all loans
1 hour ago
Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a three-month moratorium to its member-borrowers amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Power coops ordered to ensure stable electricity supply
By Danessa Rivera | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Electrification Administration has directed all electric cooperatives to ensure continuous delivery of electricity services to their consumers as the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
DBM releases 77% of 2020 budget in end-February
By Mary Grace Padin | March 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The national government has released 77.4 percent of the P4.1 trillion 2020 national budget as of end-February, according to the Department of Budget and Management.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Supermarkets feel the pinch as cargoes remain stuck at checkpoints
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
Rows of grocery shelves have been emptied across the Philippine capital and in nearby provinces as deliveries get delaye...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Philippines secures $100-M World Bank loan to fight coronavirus
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
The World Bank commits funding to the Philippines' COVID-19 response.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with