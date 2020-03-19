Pag-IBIG Fund offers 3-month moratorium on all loans

MANILA, Philippines — Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a three-month moratorium to its member-borrowers to help defray their expenses during the enhanced community quarantine being implemented by the government in its fight to contain COVID-19.

"President Duterte is exerting all efforts to lead the nation in fighting the coronavirus. Pag-IBIG Fund supports the President's efforts and understands the plight of its members in these challenging times. Our Board of Trustees saw this as an urgent measure and immediately voted for the grant," said Pag-IBIG Fund Chairman and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario.

"This moratorium will help alleviate our members' worries so that they could focus on providing for the basic necessities and safety of their families," del Rosario said.

Eligible to apply for the moratorium are Pag-IBIG Fund Housing Loan, Multi-Purpose Loan, and Calamity Loan borrowers with payments due on March 16 until June 15. Presently, only those residing in Luzon and in the National Capital Region can avail of the offer.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti said that the welfare of their members is Pag-IBIG Fund's priority.

"Pag-IBIG Fund's mandate is to promote the security of its members, either by providing a loan facility for their permanent shelter, or a savings plan that allows them to prepare for the future. The Lingkod Pag-IBIG service is not just about providing excellent results, it's about providing tapat na serbisyo, mula sa puso," Moti said.

"Our goal, therefore, is to meet their needs and empower our Filipino workers. Thus, we will do what we can to ensure that they will not be put in a difficult situation especially in trying times such as these," he added.

Pag-IBIG Fund will start receiving applications once the community quarantine has been lifted. Members may submit their application at the nearest Pag-IBIG Fund branch until June 15.