Trading suspension: Gov’t response to coronavirus emergency paralyzes local stock market

MANILA, Philippines — Trading of local shares will be suspended starting Tuesday, March 17, “until further notice” after President Rodrigo Duterte expanded his existing lockdown of Manila to include the rest of Luzon.
In a memorandum, Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon said the trading pause was meant to “ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease.”
The PSE last Monday shortened the trading hours after Duterte sealed off the capital in a desperate bid to contain the virus, which infected 142 people in the Philippines and killed 12 as of reporting.
On Tuesday, Duterte declared an “enhanced community quarantine” over the entire Luzon, implementing a strict home quarantine for every household and suspending transportation.
The newest measure also constitutes the “heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures” while “provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral
Ukraine announces shutdowns of public transport, bars, restaurants and shopping malls to stem the spread of the coronavirus after President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to act "harshly, urgently, perhaps unpopularly".
The government supported Zelensky's proposals and introduced restrictions on domestic movement, including full closure of the country's three metro systems — in Kiev, Kharkiv and Dnipro — until April 3.
The government also banned mass events with more than ten people participating. — AFP
Chile and Peru announces a total closure of their borders on Monday while Latin America's largest airline said it was reducing operations by 70 percent as the region scrambled to stem the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Latin America has registered more than 800 cases and seven deaths, according to an AFP count, after the Dominican Republic became the latest nation to report a fatality.
"We've decided to close all our country's terrestrial, maritime and aerial borders for the transit of foreigners," said Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.
The announcement came as Chile revealed on Monday its number of coronavirus cases had more than doubled since Sunday to 155.
Peru followed suit soon afterwards with President Martin Vizcarra announcing a two-week measure "today, from midnight."
It's part of the state of emergency declared late on Sunday but like Chile, cargo will not be affected by the border closures. — AFP
Puerto Rico was under 24-hour isolation Monday, governor Wanda Vazquez told local media, leaving the island the first major US jurisdiction to take such drastic measures against the coronavirus pandemic.
"All citizens should stay in their homes 24/7 until March 30," Vazquez told WKAQ 580 AM radio.
The comments came a day after she announced by video message a 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, and the different directives left some residents confused about whether or not they could go out in the daytime. — AFP
The Russian government says it would close all its borders to foreign citizens this week except permanent residents because of the coronavirus.
The measure was announced in a statement Monday from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
He said the measure, due to come into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday) and run until May 1, was aimed at protecting public health in Russia, which has so far recorded 93 cases of the disease. — AFP
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he says on his Facebook account.
"I had a test taken last Friday while on self-quarantine and this afternoon I received a call from [Health Secretary Francisco] Duque on my condition. My heart sank with what he had said, but I'm uplifted with the fact that I am asymptomatic and have no fever or cough nor am I weak or have any headaches," he also says.
"As one of those very early on in the Senate who espoused and advocated for stronger government response on controlling COVID-19, I was very careful in my dealings with people at work in the Senate," he says.
"I practiced social distancing as well as a no-handshake policy but yet I got contaminated. How, I do not know," he also says.
