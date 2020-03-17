MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
stocks
A currency dealer monitors exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on March 13, 2020.
AFP/Jung Yeon-je
Trading suspension: Gov’t response to coronavirus emergency paralyzes local stock market
(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Trading of local shares will be suspended starting Tuesday, March 17, “until further notice” after President Rodrigo Duterte expanded his existing lockdown of Manila to include the rest of Luzon.

In a memorandum, Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon said the trading pause was meant to “ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease.”

The PSE last Monday shortened the trading hours after Duterte sealed off the capital in a desperate bid to contain the virus, which infected 142 people in the Philippines and killed 12 as of reporting.

On Tuesday, Duterte declared an “enhanced community quarantine” over the entire Luzon, implementing a strict home quarantine for every household and suspending transportation. 

The newest measure also constitutes the “heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures” while “provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 17, 2020 - 9:41am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 17, 2020 - 9:41am

Ukraine announces shutdowns of public transport, bars, restaurants and shopping malls to stem the spread of the coronavirus after President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to act "harshly, urgently, perhaps unpopularly".

The government supported Zelensky's proposals and introduced restrictions on domestic movement, including full closure of the country's three metro systems — in Kiev, Kharkiv and Dnipro — until April 3.

The government also banned mass events with more than ten people participating. — AFP

March 17, 2020 - 9:40am

Chile and Peru announces a total closure of their borders on Monday while Latin America's largest airline said it was reducing operations by 70 percent as the region scrambled to stem the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Latin America has registered more than 800 cases and seven deaths, according to an AFP count, after the Dominican Republic became the latest nation to report a fatality.

"We've decided to close all our country's terrestrial, maritime and aerial borders for the transit of foreigners," said Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

The announcement came as Chile revealed on Monday its number of coronavirus cases had more than doubled since Sunday to 155.

Peru followed suit soon afterwards with President Martin Vizcarra announcing a two-week measure "today, from midnight."

It's part of the state of emergency declared late on Sunday but like Chile, cargo will not be affected by the border closures. — AFP

March 17, 2020 - 9:39am

Puerto Rico was under 24-hour isolation Monday, governor Wanda Vazquez told local media, leaving the island the first major US jurisdiction to take such drastic measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

"All citizens should stay in their homes 24/7 until March 30," Vazquez told WKAQ 580 AM radio.

The comments came a day after she announced by video message a 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, and the different directives left some residents confused about whether or not they could go out in the daytime. — AFP

March 17, 2020 - 6:56am

The Russian government says it would close all its borders to foreign citizens this week except permanent residents because of the coronavirus.

The measure was announced in a statement Monday from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. 

He said the measure, due to come into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday) and run until May 1, was aimed at protecting public health in Russia, which has so far recorded 93 cases of the disease. — AFP

March 16, 2020 - 7:00pm

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he says on his Facebook account.

"I had a test taken last Friday while on self-quarantine and this afternoon I received a call from [Health Secretary Francisco] Duque on my condition. My heart sank with what he had said, but I'm uplifted with the fact that I am asymptomatic and have no fever or cough nor am I weak or have any headaches," he also says.

"As one of those very early on in the Senate who espoused and advocated for stronger government response on controlling COVID-19, I was very careful in my dealings with people at work in the Senate," he says.

"I practiced social distancing as well as a no-handshake policy but yet I got contaminated. How, I do not know," he also says.

View quicker, more complete updates here.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reports cases of H5N6 bird flu in Nueva Ecija quails
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
The government reported Monday it detected cases of the deadly H5N6 strain of the avian flu virus in a farm in Nueva Ecija,...
Business
fbfb
Duterte urges early release of 13th month pay as coronavirus-related job losses loom
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called for big companies to pay employees their 13th month pay in advance to help them...
Business
fbfb
Exclusive
Told to stay home, Filipino poor go out to work absent government aid
Informal workers and daily earners are at the losing end of Metro Manila's community quarantine, with no signs of quick government...
20 hours ago
Business
BSP grants relief to banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is extending regulatory relief to banks and financial institutions to help the country’s...
Business
fbfb
PSEi plunges to 7-year low
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Share prices continued to plunge yesterday, sinking to their lowest level in seven years as investors count the cost of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
ICTSI vows continued flow of trade, goods
By Richmond Mercurio | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Port operator giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. said it is taking all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across its terminals globally without disrupting the essential flow...
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
T-bills fetch mixed results
By Mary Grace Padin | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Treasury bills yesterday posted mixed results as one year securities fetched lower rates, while 91-day and 182-day debt papers saw rates rise, the Bureau of the Treasury said.
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
SEC relaxes rules on reports submission
By Iris Gonzales | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission, the corporate regulator, has relaxed its rules on submission of quarterly and annual reports in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, giving companies more time to comply.
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Life in the time of COVID-19 lockdowns
By Rey Gamboa | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Each country affected by the spreading coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has different ways of coping, largely depending on the severity of contagion and the resources that the respective governments have at their...
11 hours ago
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
BSP rules out emergency meeting but may consider ‘deeper’ cuts to fend off economic slump
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not considering holding an off-cycle policy meeting this month, although monetary authorities...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with