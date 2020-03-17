Trading suspension: Gov’t response to coronavirus emergency paralyzes local stock market

MANILA, Philippines — Trading of local shares will be suspended starting Tuesday, March 17, “until further notice” after President Rodrigo Duterte expanded his existing lockdown of Manila to include the rest of Luzon.

In a memorandum, Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon said the trading pause was meant to “ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease.”

The PSE last Monday shortened the trading hours after Duterte sealed off the capital in a desperate bid to contain the virus, which infected 142 people in the Philippines and killed 12 as of reporting.

On Tuesday, Duterte declared an “enhanced community quarantine” over the entire Luzon, implementing a strict home quarantine for every household and suspending transportation.

The newest measure also constitutes the “heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures” while “provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral