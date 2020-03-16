MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference.
Facebook/BSP
BSP rules out emergency meeting but may consider ‘deeper’ cuts to fend off economic slump
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not considering holding an off-cycle policy meeting this month, although monetary authorities are eyeing “deeper cuts” to the key rate amid concerns the economy is losing steam in the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who is in self-quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus, told reporters in a text message on Monday that the Monetary Board “will meet as scheduled” on Thursday, March 19.

But to help temper the blow of the pandemic on the economy and shore up confidence, Diokno said the central bank could slash its benchmark rate by 50-basis points instead of the traditional 25-bps adjustments.

He explained that “synchronized global monetary easing”, collapsing oil prices, sluggish global economic growth and benign inflation should give the BSP enough room for a more aggressive rate cut this week.

The BSP policy rate serves as a benchmark for lenders in setting interest for their loans, so lowering it was a signal for banks to make credit cheaper for borrowers. This, in turn, fuels consumer spending and business activity, fueling economic growth.

Diokno’s statement came on the heels of the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of drastic measures to stem economic fallout from the health crisis, including slashing the key interest rate to virtually zero during an extraordinary meeting on Sunday (Washington time).

The action was coordinated with the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank.

However, analysts said the synchronized easing moves are unlikely to adequately offset the economic shocks from the pandemic as businesses remain shut and borders get closed in a desperate move to arrest the spread of the virus.

Besides the BSP boss, other key economic officials, led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, were in self-quarantine for possibly contracting the disease. Meanwhile, the government is yet to come up with a full assessment of the economic consequences of the virus and a stimulus package for an already slowing economy, leaving funds still parked in state coffers.

“If I get my (test) results today or tomorrow, I'll be free to report for work on Thursday,” Diokno said in a separate text message.

Last week, Dominguez said the government may breach anew its budget deficit target this year as infrastructure spending will go “full blast” this year to counter the outbreak’s economic impact despite a projected P91 billion drop in revenues, which will be bridged by additional borrowings.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP grants relief to banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is extending regulatory relief to banks and financial institutions to help the country’s...
Business
fbfb
Lockdown
By Boo Chanco | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
I support the Duterte administation’s decision to put Metro Manila in a lockdown. Some of those around him want to call it “community quarantine,” but Duterte himself said it is a lockdown.
Business
fbfb
MPIC no longer interested in MRT-3 project
By Richmond Mercurio | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is no longer interested in taking over the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after its unsolicited proposal, which has been awarded the original proponent status, was rejected by the go...
Business
fbfb
The vicious bear arrives
By Wilson Sy | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The bear has arrived.
Business
fbfb
Business as usual for banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Banks and other financial institutions are business as usual during the one-month community quarantine adopted by Malacañang...
Business
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
DA sets food resiliency plan
By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture will start implementing its food resiliency action plan to ensure the stable supply of affordable...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Market to remain weak this week
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The stock market is likely to weaken further this week after suffering a bloodbath last week, marked by two episodes of tripping...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
BSP ramps up anti-currency counterfeiting operations
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to ramp up its anti-currency counterfeiting operations resulting in the arrest...
Business
fbfb
Listed companies, conglomerates implement changes in work procedures
By Iris Gonzales | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Listed companies, including some of the country’s biggest conglomerates, are implementing sweeping changes in their work procedures and health protocols in response to the new coronavirus or COVID-19.
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
BSP ramps up anti-currency counterfeiting operations
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to ramp up its anti-currency counterfeiting operations resulting in the arrest of several individuals.
20 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with