BSP rules out emergency meeting but may consider ‘deeper’ cuts to fend off economic slump

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not considering holding an off-cycle policy meeting this month, although monetary authorities are eyeing “deeper cuts” to the key rate amid concerns the economy is losing steam in the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who is in self-quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus, told reporters in a text message on Monday that the Monetary Board “will meet as scheduled” on Thursday, March 19.

But to help temper the blow of the pandemic on the economy and shore up confidence, Diokno said the central bank could slash its benchmark rate by 50-basis points instead of the traditional 25-bps adjustments.

He explained that “synchronized global monetary easing”, collapsing oil prices, sluggish global economic growth and benign inflation should give the BSP enough room for a more aggressive rate cut this week.

The BSP policy rate serves as a benchmark for lenders in setting interest for their loans, so lowering it was a signal for banks to make credit cheaper for borrowers. This, in turn, fuels consumer spending and business activity, fueling economic growth.

Diokno’s statement came on the heels of the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of drastic measures to stem economic fallout from the health crisis, including slashing the key interest rate to virtually zero during an extraordinary meeting on Sunday (Washington time).

The action was coordinated with the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank.

However, analysts said the synchronized easing moves are unlikely to adequately offset the economic shocks from the pandemic as businesses remain shut and borders get closed in a desperate move to arrest the spread of the virus.

Besides the BSP boss, other key economic officials, led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, were in self-quarantine for possibly contracting the disease. Meanwhile, the government is yet to come up with a full assessment of the economic consequences of the virus and a stimulus package for an already slowing economy, leaving funds still parked in state coffers.

“If I get my (test) results today or tomorrow, I'll be free to report for work on Thursday,” Diokno said in a separate text message.

Last week, Dominguez said the government may breach anew its budget deficit target this year as infrastructure spending will go “full blast” this year to counter the outbreak’s economic impact despite a projected P91 billion drop in revenues, which will be bridged by additional borrowings.